USD/JPY bulls are in charge in the final days of the year. The risk-on sentiment has damaged the yen as investors cheer the COVID headlines. USD/JPY is perched in bullish territory although the W-formation on the daily chart could be troublesome for the bulls in the next few days. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 114.45 and has moved between a low of 114.32 and a high of 114.47.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO