St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says they have 5 reported COVID-19 positive cases on their most recent dashboard. She says they have a mask mandate, people are wearing masks on campus and in the classroom. Wacker says their employees are required to either test regularly or be vaccinated. She says people have been great about that whatever choice they made. Wacker says by in large their COVID numbers have been low and manageable to allow them to continue to operate. She says she is really grateful that everyone has pitched in to make that possible.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO