Sphere: Flying Cities - Official Industry and Pollution Update Trailer

In June 2019 the New York State legislature passed a horrific “energy” bill that was later signed into law by the now defrocked Gov. Andrew Cuomo (see New York Pulls the Trigger, Commits Energy Suicide with New Law). The new law, called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (or “Climate Act”), limits carbon dioxide emissions to zero (an impossibility) by 2050. Tuesday we brought you a guide to understanding all of the evils contained in the bill (see Citizens Guide to Understanding New York’s So-Called Climate Act). As we predicted in 2019, not only will this bill outlaw the use of oil and natural gas for heat during out cold winters, it will also outlaw the use of wood stoves.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO