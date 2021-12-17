ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sphere: Flying Cities - Official Industry and Pollution Update Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSphere: Flying Cities' latest major content update introduces new buildings, resources, and...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This 131-Foot Solar-Powered Catamaran Concept Can Cruise Without Stopping for 3 Weeks

Algae may not seem like the sort of thing that would inspire a superyacht, but Rossinavi has credited the aquatic plant with doing exactly that. The Italian yard has just unveiled its first electric catamaran concept, known as Sea Cat 40, which it says takes cues from phytoplankton. This specific type of marine algae lives in the upper layers of the ocean and converts sunlight into energy for survival. In a similar fashion, Rossinavi’s 131-foot multihull is fitted with nearly 1,500 square feet of advanced solar panels that capture and store energy from the sun’s rays to power the vessel. The panels...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 663-Foot Hybrid-Electric Superyacht Concept Can Cruise Silently and Emissions-Free

With a name like Centerfold, you’d expect nothing less than to draw attention. That’s certainly the case with Nuvolari Lenard’s latest eye-catching hybrid superyacht concept, even if it is stealthy quiet. The Italian studio, known for such impressive superyachts as Nord, Enzo and Black Pearl, unveiled the epic 663-foot Centerfold on Tuesday with the goal of challenging the status quo. The behemoth is built from high tensile steel and aluminum, and characterized by sleek lines and a razor-sharp bow designed to help increase efficiency at sea. More importantly, the hybrid vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art tech engineered to reduce her carbon...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet VisionE, a 186-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Retractable Solar Roof Over Its Sun Deck

It’s always nice when a superyacht packs a few surprises. Case in point: Too Design’s newest concept. The unassuming 186-footer is full of interesting features that only become apparent upon closer inspection. The futuristic, eco-friendly vessel, which has been dubbed VisionE, was penned by the studio’s founder and veteran designer Marco Casali, with the goal of creating a more sustainable way of living and yachting. “The name, which is Italian for “vision,” stands for a yaching evolution; an ecological, electrical, environmentally-friendly vision—our visionE,” Casali told Robb Report. Most notably, VisionE is fitted with a retractable solar roof that opens up to reveal a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Sphere#Oxygen Storage#The Air Collector#Oxygen Refinery#Compressed Air
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Air Taxis. This Personal Flying Saucer Zings You Through the Air Like a Sci-Fi Hero.

Electric air taxis and flying cars that can take off and land vertically are cool, but they’re no match for a personal UFO—or at least a flying saucer that looks like something from My Favorite Martian. Just such a craft is coming soon in the form of the Zeva Zero, a low-cost, single-person eVTOL shaped like a disc and zings its pilot through the air like a sci-fi hero. “The Zero’s compact form, speed and range make it perfect for island hopping, moving between remote properties and ship to shore,” Stephen Tibbets, the CEO of Zeva Aero, told Robb Report. “It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IGN

How the Gas Mask Works in Warzone

As you progress through a game, the explorable areas on the map will get smaller and smaller, with gas closing in to prevent players from heading out of the zone. The gas is deadly and can kill players in a matter of seconds. Luckily, gas masks can be found throughout Caldera, and can be used to enter the gas for a limited period of time without taking any damage. Here's what you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
marcellusdrilling.com

New York Plans to Outlaw Heating with Wood, Cites Global Warming

In June 2019 the New York State legislature passed a horrific “energy” bill that was later signed into law by the now defrocked Gov. Andrew Cuomo (see New York Pulls the Trigger, Commits Energy Suicide with New Law). The new law, called the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (or “Climate Act”), limits carbon dioxide emissions to zero (an impossibility) by 2050. Tuesday we brought you a guide to understanding all of the evils contained in the bill (see Citizens Guide to Understanding New York’s So-Called Climate Act). As we predicted in 2019, not only will this bill outlaw the use of oil and natural gas for heat during out cold winters, it will also outlaw the use of wood stoves.
POLITICS
CBS Boston

Crews Working To Clean Up Heating Oil From Miller’s River After 6,000-Gallon Spill

ORANGE (CBS) — Crews are still working to clean up heating oil slicks along the banks of Miller’s River after a 6,000-gallon spill from a tanker rollover in Athol Wednesday morning. The Orange Fire Department said that additional equipment arrived Thursday as the oil moved downstream. Workers will be setting up equipment at different points along the river “in the coming days, if not longer.” “This was a large spill,” the department said. It’s not known exactly how much of the oil made it into the river, or how long the cleanup process could take.    
ORANGE, MA
Robb Report

This New Hybrid Aircraft Can Fly 3 Times Faster Than a Helicopter

Vox has been planning its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for more than 30 years, with the initial sketches starting in 1989. What was then a sci-fi concept blossomed into several patents, scaled prototypes and now, the final assembly of its airframe has started and testing is expected to start next year. “Our aircraft can travel at turboprop speeds and land on nearly any helipad in the world,” Brian Morgan, the COO and EVP of engineering at Vox told Robb Report. “Like any helicopter, it provides the flexibility and ease of point-to-point travel, but at two to three times the speed,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Seti to build ‘unprecedented’ network to detect lasers from alien civilisations

The Seti Institute, which dedicates itself to the search for extra-terrestrial life, is building an “unprecedented” new network to find aliens.The LaserSETI network will be able to monitor the entire night sky for lasers that might be used be advanced alien civilisations to communicate. Messages using light are more effective than radio waves because they can convey much more information.Over the past few decades, there have only been a small number of optical Seti projects which could scan the stars for extremely brief flashes of light – shorter than a second.“The instruments used for these projects have all relied on...
SCIENCE
CBS Sacramento

Tuolumne OES Says Twain Harte Lake Dam ‘Structurally Sound’ After Cracks Found; Evacuation Advisory Lifted

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A report of a loud “explosion” led to the discovery of some cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam on Thursday, authorities say. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, first responders went to investigate the noise and discovered some cracks in the dam. Officials say there were no signs of explosive devices found. Instead, authorities believe people most likely heard rock at the dam cracking. The sheriff’s office says water was released from the lake due to the situation. After reviewing the extent of the damage, the Tuolumne Office of Emergency Services said Thursday evening that the evacuation advisory issued...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy