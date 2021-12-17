ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Schools on high alert after vague, non-credible Tiktok threat goes viral

Watauga Democrat
 7 days ago

CNN's Polo Sandoval and Brian Fung report on a vague and viral TikTok trend warning of nationwide...

www.wataugademocrat.com

WTAJ

Vague TikTok threats bring police presence to local schools

(WTAJ) — Law enforcement and schools are taking extra precautions amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday. The trend is reportedly telling school kids to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17. Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in a press release that The Pennsylvania...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
ABC10

Nationwide TikTok threat rumors not credible to Sacramento-area schools, officials say

CALIFORNIA, USA — Law enforcement and school districts in the Sacramento area say rumors of a nationwide school threat, spread via social media, are not credible. Authorities said posts have been making rounds on TikTok regarding potential school shootings on Dec. 17. In a Facebook post by Roseville Police Department, they said schools nationwide have received the threats.
SACRAMENTO, CA
drgnews.com

UPDATE: TikTok post threatening school violence puts schools on alert nationwide today; Local investigation showing “no credible information” of a threat to schools in Pierre

Add Pierre’s TF Riggs High School to the list of schools taking extra precautions today (Dec. 17, 2021) because of a TikTok video threatening violence at schools. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says local law enforcement is investigating. He says so far, no credible information showing there’s an actual threat to any of the school district’s buildings has been discovered.
PIERRE, SD
traverseticker.com

Amidst Copycats, How Should Schools React To Real Or Non-Credible Threats?

How are Traverse City schools and law enforcement agencies handling the flood of copycat threats that hit Michigan school districts in the wake of last month’s the shooting at Oxford High School? That shooting, which occurred November 30 in Oakland County, left four students dead and seven injured. Since then, schools have fielded hundreds of threats of school violence. The trend has raised questions about how schools and law enforcement should punish threats even when they are deemed “non-credible.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Butler Eagle

SV student arrested in social media threat case

CRANBERRY TWP — A 14-year-old Seneca Valley student was arrested after a disturbing social media account threatened violence at school last week, putting students and parents on alert. In a web post Wednesday, the Seneca Valley School District alerted parents, students and the community that the student allegedly behind...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Seneca Valley Student Arrested For Allegedly Posting Threat On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media. The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student. The threat was deemed not credible. The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken. When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families. The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
SENECA, PA
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

After girl, 10, dies from online challenge, family warns others

Nyla Anderson, 10, spoke three languages and was an athletic, bright and happy girl. In early December, her mom, Tawainna Anderson went to check on her daughter and found her unconscious. As Nyla spent the next several days in the pediatric intensive care unit, her family became convinced that she...
ACCIDENTS
Watauga Democrat

Third-graders instructed to reenact events from the Holocaust

A teacher in Washington, DC, is on leave after allegedly instructing third-graders at Watkins Elementary School to reenact events from the Holocaust. CNN's Jean Casarez reports. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with...
WASHINGTON, DC
Watauga Democrat

CNN medical analyst: Don't cancel NYE in Times Square

Should New Year's and other holiday celebrations go forward, even as omicron numbers continue to rise? Hear how CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen answers this question. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
HEALTH
Watauga Democrat

'Enormous': Secret Service reveals scope of Covid-19 fraud

CNN's Erica Hill speaks to special agent Roy Dotson of the US Secret Service, who has been tapped to lead an investigation into the billions of dollars of Covid-19-related fraud. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Watauga Democrat

Why experts recommend a N95 mask to stop Covid spread

As the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread, CNN's Randi Kaye takes a look at which type of mask offers the most protection against Covid-19. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
PUBLIC HEALTH

