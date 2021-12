Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has urged Russia to enter talks in January over its military build-up on the border of Ukraine.Ms Truss’s call for dialogue comes after Russian troops have reportedly been massing along the border with Ukraine over the last few months, with the Foreign Secretary also warning that any “incursion” would be a “massive mistake”.The Foreign Secretary said: “I condemn the Kremlin’s aggressive and inflammatory rhetoric against Ukraine and Nato “Nato is a defensive alliance and Ukraine continues to show commendable restraint in the face of Russian provocation and aggression.”The only way out of the current situation for...

