Theater & Dance

Finding Magic Mike Series on HBO Max

ABC Action News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Does a Regular Joe Become a Magic Mike? We find out by speaking to Actor Adam Rodriguez who is also the host and...

www.abcactionnews.com

IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
Wired

HBO Max Might Have Outsmarted the Streaming Wars

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Almost exactly one year ago, Warner Bros. made a rather startling announcement: In 2021, all of the movies on its slate would be released on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, The Matrix Resurrections—all of them. Cinephiles all but revolted. Dune director Denis Villeneuve published a letter in Variety calling HBO Max’s launch a “failure” and the decision by Warner Bros. parent company AT&T to “sacrifice” the 2021 lineup to the streaming service “a desperate attempt to grab the audience’s attention.” In many ways, Villenueve was right—it was a move intended to boost subscriber numbers in a market slowly becoming saturated with streaming services. But also, it worked.
TheDailyBeast

‘Finding Magic Mike’ Wants to Make Everyone Feel Sexy

Channing Tatum doesn’t show up in HBO Max’s Magic Mike-inspired reality series Finding Magic Mike, but his character’s spirit is alive and well. Rather than appear on camera as his male stripper alter ego, Tatum executive produced the competition show, which debuted its surprisingly heartwarming premiere season Thursday. Adam Rodriguez, who plays Tito in the film franchise, hosts the series along with Magic Mike Live executive producer Vincent Marini and choreographers Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick.
Person
Adam Rodriguez
Person
Channing Tatum
Android Authority

Dune: The Sisterhood: Everything we know about the HBO Max series

The series will focus on the Bene Gesserit group, which is a major force in both the Dune novel and movie adaptation. The latest movie adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel Dune got huge accolades from both critics and audiences when the film was released to both theaters and, for 31 days, on the HBO Max streaming service in late October 2021. However, even before the release of the movie, Warner Bros had plans to expand the movie universe with a companion Dune TV series, called Dune: The Sisterhood, on HBO Max.
WJLA

Adam Rodriguez on searching for the next 'Magic Mike' with new series

7NewsDC — From the original box office smash, to a hit sequel, and a Las Vegas stage show -- 'Magic Mike' has proven a cultural phenomenon for nearly a decade. Now the search is on to find the next 'Magic Mike' with a new HBO Max series. Actor Adam Rodriguez discussed hosting and judging the competition.
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Not to Subscribe to HBO Max

HBO produces high-quality, massive hits like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, so it's easy to see why you might want to subscribe to its streaming service HBO Max. Before you do, you should know there are some factors that might cause you to think twice about pulling out your wallet.
tvinsider.com

Adam Rodriguez on the Heart of ‘A Christmas Proposal’ and ‘Finding Magic Mike’

In A Christmas Proposal (premiering December 12), CBS’s first original holiday movie in more than a decade, network favorite Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds, CSI: Miami) leads a Latinx cast as Seattle bachelor Julian Diaz. With a promotion to managing partner at his family’s law firm on the line, he strikes a deal with his ride-share driver—an aspiring chef named Maria (All Rise’s Jessica Camacho)—to pose as his girlfriend and help make him a more “mature” candidate in his father’s eyes. Watch an exclusive sneak peek above to see their characters get to know each other.
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Hating Game on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Sally Thorne’s novel of the same name, ‘The Hating Game’ is a romantic drama movie that features Lucy Hale, Nicholas Baroud, Gina Torres, and Austin Stowell. The film follows Lucy, an ambitious young woman who is committed to achieving professional success without ever compromising her values. So, when she competes for the same job with a colleague, a rivalry between them soon develops but is further complicated by their amorous and romantic feelings for each other.
Inverse

'Station Eleven' review: HBO Max's dystopian sci-fi series is 2021's best pandemic thriller

The premiere episode of HBO Max’s Station Eleven offers a few different answers to that question, whether it’s the entrance to a city hospital clogged on all sides by people and cars, or a once-great theater covered in moss and overgrown weeds. But few of Station Eleven’s images are as strong or effective as that of a plane full of people crashing into Chicago’s Navy Pier, all while a little girl watches on from the glass windows of a nearby apartment.
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max has been seeing a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
GeekTyrant

HBO Max Developing New Comedy Series Titled BUNNY & CLYDE

HBO Max is developing a new comedy series titled Bunny & Clyde, which is a narrative scripted half-hour series that was created by Search Party alums Jeffery Self and Cole Escola. They will also take on the lead roles in the series. Bunny & Clyde is based on a short...
Primetimer

MacGruber Comes Full Circle, Magic Mike Gets Real, HBO Max Bows Station Eleven

An SNL sketch spoofing a TV series (which was later adapted into a feature film) becomes a television series itself as Will Forte brings MacGruber to Peacock for an eight-episode first season today. Also today, Magic Mike spawns a new reality competition series, HBO Max bows its Station Eleven adaptation, and the Days of Our Lives crew reunites for A Very Salem Christmas. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Thursday:
mxdwn.com

HBO Max Leads In TV Golden Globe Nominations

After months of controversy regarding diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Golden Globe nominations for 2022 were announced Monday and yielded 15 nominations by television distributor for HBO Max, followed by 10 for Hulu and Netflix. The HFPA responded to concerns of biases within the group by adding 21 new members, six of them being Black, and hiring a chief diversity officer.
ComicBook

HBO Max Releases New Station Eleven Trailer

Just over a month after offering up a first look teaser, HBO Max has released the full trailer for Station Eleven, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's novel of the same name. As was the case with the teaser, this new trailer showcases the miniseries' star-studded cast which includes Mackenzie Davis, Gael Garcia Bernal, Himesh Patel, and Lori Petty. The series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16th. You can check out the full trailer for yourself below.
toofab.com

Finding Magic Mike Star on Stripping, Surprises and Spoilers

Nate Bryan opens up about competing on the new HBO Max series Finding Magic Mike, which finds him vying for a cash prize and the chance to perform in the Las Vegas show. See what he said about stripping down to basically nothing -- and what his future with Magic Mike looks like after the show!
Temple Daily Telegram

HBO Max series looking for extras

Streaming service HBO Max is looking for vaccinated Central Texans interested in working as extras for a new limited series. The show will be based around a murder that happened in the 1970s in Central Texas, according to a news release. Shooting in Killeen will be on Jan. 25 as...
tvseriesfinale.com

Head of the Class: Cancelled; No Season Two for HBO Max Sequel Series

School’s out — permanently. HBO Max has cancelled the Head of the Class sequel series after one season. The 10 episodes were all released on November 4th. A multi-camera comedy series, the new version of Head of the Class stars Isabella Gomez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Christa Miller and Robin Givens are guest stars. The show revolves around a group of overachieving Meadows Creek High School students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher named Alicia Gomez (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Givens reprised her role as Darlene Hayward from the 1986-91 ABC sitcom. In the sequel series, she’s a lawyer who wants the best for her son and is co-head of the Parents’ Association.
