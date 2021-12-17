A big-time Wisconsin class of 2022 target is pushing back his commitment date

Wisconsin football ended early signing day in a big way, as the program earned a commitment from in-state four-star defensive end Isaac Hamm.

The last big-time in-state target is four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman. A commitment from the Hammond, Wisconsin native would mean a 4/6 finish for Wisconsin in the class’ ‘Super Six’ (Hinzman, Hamm, Braelon Allen, Joe Brunner, Penn State’s Jerry Cross and Notre Dame’s Billy Schrauth).

Hinzman was originally planning on announcing his commitment today. However, the four-star recruit tweeted last night he would need more time before making a final decision.

So this means Wisconsin is still in a tight battle with Ohio State to land the state’s No. 2 recruit, the class’ No. 134 overall player and No. 6 interior offensive lineman.

