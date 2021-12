Some drivers heading into Providence for jobs or appointments Monday morning should consider leaving home 10 to 20 minutes early as the state starts work on the Washington Bridge. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is advising drivers that their commute along Route 195 West, one of the busiest sections of highway in the state, will take longer, because the construction project requires the narrowing and shifting of highway travel lanes and also eliminating one on-ramp lane. ...

6 DAYS AGO