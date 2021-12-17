Column: Mystery Plant -- No mystery

At the time of this writing, it is not quite winter, calendrically speaking. But outside my window it is cold and rainy and gray, with a flicker at the birdfeeder, and three saucy squirrels below it. I must be honest with you and proclaim that winter is not my favorite...
This submarine sailed past Shoreline Tuesday, December 21, 2021 about noon with a security escort. Crew were on deck with the flag flying high. Yesterday the USS Ohio came in after being away for two years. Last week the USS Connecticut reached San Diego after being damaged in the South China Sea. She is based in Bremerton. Does anyone know if this is she or what submarine this is?
Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what plant this is? Hint: this plant is dioecious, which means that the male and female are separate plants. Last week, we asked you about a mysterious pattern on a log, which was made by a beaver! We currently have a few beavers at the Arboretum wetland and they will nibble the exterior cambium of woody plants to get nutrients. The cambium is the part of the plant that grows and transports sugars, so it makes sense that that is the part the beavers want to eat first!
I wrote about old hand-dug wells not long ago. Many old wells had a companion nearby: smokehouses. I've written about these farm icons before, but a good topic always deserves more coverage.
Today, I gathered a piece of holiday magic, called Mistletoe. The southern tradition for gathering mistletoe typically involves a shotgun, to shoot it out of the top of tall trees in the woods. There is a secret mistletoe place I know of, where you can stand on the ground and simply cut some of the plant out of the tree canopy. It’s actually a benefit to the tree, to remove the mistletoe.
This forgotten shop has finally been rediscovered and is being cleaned out for all of its fantastic parts. Vintage Duesenberg and Auburn vehicles are America's most popular classic cars for any collectors looking to get their hands on some new automobiles. However, these cars have not been produced in half a century and as such finding a clean example of these cars is almost impossible. So the obvious answer is to restore these scarce and difficult-to-find vehicles with help from a trusted builder or restorer. This was essentially what this particular shop was all about in its prime as it sports a ton of Duesenberg and Auburn parts and other classic vehicles. Unfortunately, this shop has been abandoned for quite some time and is now in the hands of a new owner who plans for the property.
This latest photo from the Carlton County Historical Society may be just "interesting" rather than a mystery. The only information on the back of the picture is the likely location, "Scanlon." Do you recognize the landscape or the people? Send any information you may have, or other mysterious items that readers might be able to provide information on, to [email protected], with "History" in the subject line.
To most people, living in a treehouse with no running water or electricity on a. farm might seem eccentric. But for David Riemens, a Michigan native who grew up with five siblings, living off-grid in the Volunteer State became his paradise. “David wanted to leave a very small footprint on...
If you have been around this area for some time then the noted nicknames of Skeeball Williams, Possum Bohelor, Tree Dog Rollins, and Poor Boy Shivar should sound familiar. These nicknames are classic.
Shoe, the main character in the late cartoonist Jeff MacNelly’s comic strip of that name, often was depicted as a wine-loving newspaper editor who occasionally wrote wine reviews. In one strip from decades ago, Shoe is typing a column to tell his readers how to analyze wine. First look...
Have you ever wondered why it is so easy to see the negative in almost any situation? Do you wish that your mind wouldn’t automatically think of the worst possible outcome? Join us as we learn about the “Negativity Bias,” how it can distort our thinking, and discover how to use ‘Mind-Control’ skills to direct our thoughts in more beneficial ways.
On Christmas morning, kids across the world will wake up to find wrapped presents with their names on them beneath Christmas trees and empty plates with cookie crumbs. Even though Christmas is the time to celebrate these gifts, the magic starts earlier when, somehow, the presents are delivered and the Christmas spirit begins.
The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
