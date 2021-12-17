Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house.

Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to undergo the same precautions he has railed against since the start of the pandemic in 2020, a stance that has been particularly lucrative for the 67-year-old son of civil rights leader Robert F Kennedy, according to a Politico report citing two people familiar with the matter.

When the news outlet brought up the hypocrisy, Kennedy blamed his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.

'I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house,' Kennedy told Politico's Daniel Lippman.

Kennedy said the holiday party was for his wife's entertainment industry friends and fellow cast members.

Pictured: Robert F Kennedy Jr. from the Health Freedom Summit 2020, where the prominent anti-vaxxer railed against Bill Gates for being pro-vaccine

Kennedy, pictured here in an an anti-vaccine group video, held a holiday party last week and asked guests to be vaccinated and tested, despite being a part of Children's Health Defense

When the news outlet brought up the hypocrisy, Kennedy blamed his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, pictured left

He added that was unaware of the contents of the e-vite invitation before the day of the party.

However, vaccination and test statuses of his guests were not checked at the door, Kennedy said.

The Children's Health Defense, Kennedy's anti-vaccine group, more than doubled their revenue to $6.4 million last year, according to an investigation by the Associated Press.

Last month, he released his new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,' which remains a best-seller on Amazon since it's release.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy has become one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, and has been vocal in his fight against the coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Kennedy, pictured speaking to Louisiana lawmakers, claimed that there are 'more people who have died in eight months from this vaccine than from 72 vaccines over the last 30 years'

Kennedy spoke to Louisiana lawmakers, after he was given the floor for about 20 minutes during a December 6 Louisiana House oversight meeting on a proposal that would require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering school, according to the Houston Chronicle.

During his speech, Kennedy made a series of false comments on COVID-19 vaccines, arguing that the shots' record 'confirms that this is the deadliest vaccine ever made.'

Kennedy also claimed that there are 'more people who have died in eight months from this vaccine than from 72 vaccines over the last 30 years' while citing a pie graph that compiled deaths reported in the federal government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System over the last 30 years.

However, the Chronicle called VAERS is an unreliable and low-quality information source, calling it an open-access database system, unlike other government data sources that are screened before being made available to the public.

That meeting ultimately ended with the state House Committee on Health & Welfare voting 13-2 to oppose requiring vaccination for students.