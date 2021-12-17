ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house.

Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to undergo the same precautions he has railed against since the start of the pandemic in 2020, a stance that has been particularly lucrative for the 67-year-old son of civil rights leader Robert F Kennedy, according to a Politico report citing two people familiar with the matter.

When the news outlet brought up the hypocrisy, Kennedy blamed his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines.

'I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house,' Kennedy told Politico's Daniel Lippman.

Kennedy said the holiday party was for his wife's entertainment industry friends and fellow cast members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzSat_0dPjtErD00
Pictured: Robert F Kennedy Jr. from the Health Freedom Summit 2020, where the prominent anti-vaxxer railed against Bill Gates for being pro-vaccine 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ip3w2_0dPjtErD00
Kennedy, pictured here in an an anti-vaccine group video, held a holiday party last week and asked guests to be vaccinated and tested, despite being a part of Children's Health Defense
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18b6Gs_0dPjtErD00
When the news outlet brought up the hypocrisy, Kennedy blamed his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines, pictured left

He added that was unaware of the contents of the e-vite invitation before the day of the party.

However, vaccination and test statuses of his guests were not checked at the door, Kennedy said.

The Children's Health Defense, Kennedy's anti-vaccine group, more than doubled their revenue to $6.4 million last year, according to an investigation by the Associated Press.

Last month, he released his new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,' which remains a best-seller on Amazon since it's release.

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy has become one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, and has been vocal in his fight against the coronavirus vaccination campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uatmS_0dPjtErD00
Kennedy, pictured speaking to Louisiana lawmakers, claimed that there are 'more people who have died in eight months from this vaccine than from 72 vaccines over the last 30 years'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlYDo_0dPjtErD00
Kennedy,'I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house,' Kennedy said of his wife Cheryl Hines, pictured  together at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 21, 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMk8g_0dPjtErD00
Last month, he released his new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,' which remains a best-seller on Amazon since it's release

Kennedy spoke to Louisiana lawmakers, after he was given the floor for about 20 minutes during a December 6 Louisiana House oversight meeting on a proposal that would require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering school, according to the Houston Chronicle.

During his speech, Kennedy made a series of false comments on COVID-19 vaccines, arguing that the shots' record 'confirms that this is the deadliest vaccine ever made.'

Kennedy also claimed that there are 'more people who have died in eight months from this vaccine than from 72 vaccines over the last 30 years' while citing a pie graph that compiled deaths reported in the federal government's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System over the last 30 years.

However, the Chronicle called VAERS is an unreliable and low-quality information source, calling it an open-access database system, unlike other government data sources that are screened before being made available to the public.

That meeting ultimately ended with the state House Committee on Health & Welfare voting 13-2 to oppose requiring vaccination for students.

Comments / 199

David Land
6d ago

exactly. He's living the life of the vaxxed and the masked. but he gets his money by promoting the unvaxxed and the unmasked. these people are the dystopian nightmare we've dreaded since childhood

Reply(7)
22
Carl
6d ago

Use common sense and have high doubts from every single report comming from MSM..they are the enemy of freedom. Divide and Conquer is their motto.

Reply(39)
53
from Connecticut
6d ago

His father would be so embarrassed at his son for such foolishness. He is not a Dr, Virologist, Biologist or understanding of Science❤️❤️

Reply(9)
42
Related
cityxtramagazine.com

High-Flying Anti-Vax Evangelical TV Network Founder Dies of COVID-19

The founder of one of the largest Christian TV networks in the world has died of COVID-19 after promoting anti-vaccine skeptics and unproven alternative treatments for the virus in his programming. Marcus Lamb, who created Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday morning at the age of 64, his wife said in a Tuesday broadcast.
TV & VIDEOS
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Takes Aim At Dr. Fauci In New Book On Pandemic-Era Policies

When the COVID-19 pandemic took root, Dr. Anthony Fauci became the central focus of the federal government’s response to the health crisis. Dr. Fauci was no stranger to being in the limelight – as a physician with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he has been a fixture in Washington for more than a half-century, including service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newstalkflorida.com

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. strode onto the stage at a Southern California church, radiating Kennedy confidence and surveying the standing ovation crowd with his piercing blue Bobby Kennedy eyes. Then, he launched into an anti-vaccine rant. Democrats “drank the Kool-Aid,” he told people assembled for a far right conference, branded as standing for “health and freedom.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Belief in COVID conspiracy theories growing as trust in Dr. Fauci dips, survey reveals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Misinformation about COVID-19 continues to influence millions of Americans, impacting their decisions on getting the coronavirus vaccine for themselves and their families, a new poll reveals. Moreover, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found more Americans now believe the conspiracy theory that the virus was created for use as a biological weapon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

RFK Jr. denies requiring holiday partygoers at his home to be vaccinated

Vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed back Saturday against media reports saying he had slapped a vaccination mandate on guests attending a holiday party at his home in California. In a statement issued by Children’s Health Defense, an advocacy group he founded that questions vaccine safety, Mr. Kennedy denied...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
citywatchla.com

Bitter Caitlyn Jenner Says Ellen Degeneres “Burnt My Ass” & “Alienated” Her From The LGBTQ Community

“I did go on [The Ellen DeGeneres Show], and then I blasted her ass,” Jenner recounted on an episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP earlier this week. Jenner publicly announced her transition in 2015 and she went on Ellen’s show to talk about it. On that episode, Ellen asked Jenner about how she’s a conservative, transgender woman and brought up marriage equality, which had just been legalized in all 50 states by the Supreme Court several months prior.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Curb Your Enthusiasm#The Associated Press#Big Pharma#Louisiana House#The Houston Chronicle
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seattle Times

Two actors leave ‘General Hospital’ over vaccine mandate

Two actors have left one of America’s most popular soap operas after declining to comply with an on-set vaccination mandate. The actors, Steve Burton and Ingo Rademacher, were fixtures of ABC’s “General Hospital,” a long-running daytime drama set in the fictional town of Port Charles, New York. About 1 in...
CELEBRITIES
columbuspost.com

The famous American pastor who criticized vaccines has died of the virus

American television preacher Marcus Lamb has repeatedly spoken out against the vaccine. The head of the Christian television channel “Tastar” is currently dead from the corona virus. Briefly essentials. An American TV preacher criticizing vaccines died of the corona virus a few days ago. His wife has appealed to his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

274K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy