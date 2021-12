Hell Let Loose console players can look forward to more content being added to the game in 2022. Developer Black Matter has posted the 2022 roadmap for the console version of Hell Let Loose but has not marked dates of when to expect the content. Black Matter has also confirmed that everything listed is not necessarily the full list, so additional content could be added. The main content will focus on British and Soviet Forces, as well as making this version of Hell Let Loose match up with the PC version of the game. The full road map is below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO