Three observations on WR Decoldest Crawford picking the Huskers

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
Jim Harbaugh was seen wearing a very interesting T-shirt ahead of Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award this year, which is handed out to the best offensive line unit in the country. As the team was given...
A Georgia high school quarterback and class of 2022 recruit has died after complications from a routine surgery. Robbie Roper, 18, was hospitalized in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday after experiencing undisclosed complications, his Roswell High School football coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He died Wednesday morning, his family...
The Michigan Wolverines are about to make a big move ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. This isn’t anything related to football, though. Rather, the Wolverines are going to take better care of their health. According to Michigan offensive...
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
In the northeast corner of the northeast end zone in Cowboy Stadium during games rests a cannon ready to fire after each McNeese State score. Far too often the last few seasons it has stayed silent. Even when the Cowboys entered the red zone the cannon was left unlit as...
The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
The Alabama Crimson Tide just signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country but the Tide isn't done adding talent. Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced on his Twitter account that he would be transferring to Tuscaloosa to play for the Crimson Tide. Gibbs,...
The College Football Playoffs Semifinals are set to take place on New Years Eve in Dallas and Miami respectively. According to Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com Bulldogs backup quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19. Daniels, according to Dasher is the only Georgia player to have a positive test with...
With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
As if losing to UCF wasn’t ugly enough, Florida football found even more embarrassment when a Gators player started a fight after the game. Florida football fans can look forward to a new era under Billy Napier but the 2021 season had one last indignity to bestow upon them.
After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
