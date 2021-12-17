ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead pipes have contaminated water for decades. Biden's new plan will replace them

By Deepa Shivaram
 7 days ago
It's been 35 years since Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act to prohibit the use of pipes that were not lead-free in the country's water systems. But for decades, lead pipes and lead paint have continued to impact millions of people in their homes, schools and daycare centers, contaminating drinking...

Washington Post

The EPA’s rule to replace lead pipes shows how broken Congress is

The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to require the replacement of lead pipes will improve the health of millions of Americans. It also shows how broken Congress is. Lead contamination has long been known to be unsafe for people at almost any level of exposure. That’s why the Clean Air...
AOL Corp

White House unveils plan to replace every lead pipe in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden promised his infrastructure proposal would replace every lead pipe in the country. Now the White House says it has a plan to deliver, despite a significant funding gap. The administration’s plan for lead pipes and paints, unveiled by Vice President Kamala Harris in a...
Tulsa World

Harris announces lead pipe and paint removal plan

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Biden administration's plan to remove the lead pipe and paint from homes over the next 10 years using new funds from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The action plan outlined by Harris during a speech to the AFL-CIO, laid out the initiative that would remove aging lead pipes and paint from communities that have "historically been left out and left behind." "Here's the truth. And it's a hard truth: Millions of people in our country, many of them children, are still exposed to lead every day," Harris said. Harris said it is the fear of many parents "that every time they turned on the faucet to give their child a glass of water that they may be filling that glass with poison." The Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to tighten rules for allowable levels of lead in drinking water, as the Biden administration looks to replace all of the nation's lead service lines.
State
Washington State
Elkhart Truth

Biden Administration to Tackle Lead in Drinking Water

FRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an effort to further lower lead levels in drinking water, the Biden administration on Thursday announced $2.9 billion in infrastructure bill funds for lead pipe removal and tighter lead limits. The new, tougher limits to be imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency...
bloomberglaw.com

Lead Pipe Replacement Aims Hinge on Workforce, Training Capacity

Pipefitter unions say they can meet the demand for more workers. Contractors report high levels of difficulty finding employees. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan resulted in billions of dollars dedicated to removing lead from drinking water systems, demanding construction industries hit hard by the tight labor market step up to meet those promises amid doubts they can do so.
Midland Daily News

White House announces plan to replace all lead water pipes in nation

The Biden administration Thursday outlined a plan to replace all the nation's lead water pipes in the next decade using $15 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan is a multi-agency effort that could require additional funding at some point. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, $2.9 billion of the $15 billion it received from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will be spent to replace lead service lines in 2022. The rest of the money is set to be spent over the coming years.
enr.com

EPA Outlines Plan to Speed Lead Pipe Removals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will issue guidance on how to comply with a Lead and Copper Rule finalized by the Trump administration in 2020. But it will also propose, in coming months, a new rule to speed up lead service line replacements, which critics contend take too long.
eenews.net

Biden’s lead-cleanup plan targets schools, day care centers

The Biden administration released an action plan today that targets reducing young children’s exposure to lead. That includes establishing a partnership between EPA and the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and Agriculture to zero in on lead remediation in schools and child care centers. The Cabinet-level Partnership...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Maloney Announces $428 Million Headed to New York to Strengthen Water Systems, Replace Lead Pipes and Service Lines

Today, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) announced that New York will soon receive $428,072,000 in federal funding to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems, including the replacement of dangerous lead service lines and pipes, from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding is the first round of a five-year investment authorized by this new law.
wpr.org

Wisconsin communities receive funding from Biden administration's new focus on lead drinking water systems

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Wisconsin Thursday to tout new federal investments to help communities replace lead pipes in drinking water systems. Vilsack visited a water treatment plant in the City of Bloomer, which will receive $27.6 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Department of Rural Development.
wateronline.com

What's Next: Replacing The Nation's Lead Pipes Through Policy And Innovation

Someday, we may point to 2021 as the beginning of the end of lead pipes in this country, a problem that was largely created a century ago when they were installed to carry our drinking water. President Biden began 2021 with a focus on replacing 100 percent of the nation’s lead pipes, declaring that all Americans deserve clean drinking water. Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November, earmarking $15 billion for lead service line identification, planning, design, and replacement over the next five years, putting an end to the usual state match requirement for this funding and ensuring that 49 percent of these funds (up from a ceiling of 35 percent and an actual average of 27 percent) are allocated as principal forgiveness loans or grants to lessen the burden on disadvantaged communities. The Build Back Better Act, as it stands right now (though still in Congress), would include another $9 billion in grants for lead pipe replacement, including for disadvantaged communities who have historically not been able to access this funding as readily as other communities. The Lead and Copper Rule Revisions may go into effect by the time this article is published.
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
