Things are looking a bit dodgy right now. Covid cases are rising rapidly in London. Lots of us are sacking off socialising so that we don’t get sick over Christmas. The result? Footfall to London’s cultural institutions – who were planning on a semi-normal December – has massively decreased. Want to fight to keep your faves open, but a bit nervous about, you know, actually going out? You’ll definitely want to read on. We’re spending the next few days rounding up all the stuff you can buy to support London’s theatres, nightlife and music venues, galleries and cinemas. From brilliant merch to memberships, all this stuff makes excellent last-minute Christmas presents for friends (and treats for yourself).

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO