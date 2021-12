I have been working on a report for ONTAP that uses the NetApp Powershell Toolkit. This report uses the AsBuiltReport project framework created by "Tim Carman" @tpcarman. The report has support for checking the health status of various components within ONTAP and the AsBuiltReport framework also offers the ability to configure the report to be sent via email. By no means is this report intended to compete with NetApp's NetAppDocs tool I just wanted to develop a free and open source report.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO