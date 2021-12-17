ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police warning over the Rolex Rippers: Female honeytrap thieves don nurse outfits to bamboozle elderly male victims while they steal their luxury watches

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Two women dubbed the 'Rolex Rippers' are donning nurse's uniforms to target elderly victims in affluent areas before stealing their luxury watches.

Police today issued a warning ahead of the festive season as they revealed the shocking extent of the female fraudsters' crimes in the last year alone.

The women, described as a 40-year-old and a 20-year-old with 'dark hair' and 'eastern European accents', typically 'embrace' their victims and take the designer watches using sleight of hand techniques.

Thefts believed to have been carried out by the pair have been reported throughout the year in areas of Hampshire, including: Locks Heath, Yateley, Upton Grey, Chandler's Ford, East Wellow, Petersfield, Bordon, Southampton and Yateley.

In Dorset, at least 15 almost identical incidents have been reported in Shaftesbury, Poole, Wimborne, Wareham, Ferndown, Highcliffe and Poundbury.

A man was approached by two women in nurse uniforms who claimed to be collecting signatures for a 'deaf centre' in the coastal town of Emsworth, Hampshire.

While signing the document, one gave the man a hug as the other grabbed his left hand.

One of the women attempted to kiss him, but he broke away and walked off only to find a short time later that his watch was missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsjED_0dPjq1e400
Detectives hunting two women dubbed the 'Rolex Rippers', who are believed to have targeted at elderly men's expensive watches across southern England this year, released CCTV images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLHtT_0dPjq1e400
Dorset Police released grainy CCTV images of the two women after a man had his watch stolen in October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkGMO_0dPjq1e400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anU02_0dPjq1e400
This prized watch was stolen from a man in Emsworth, Hampshire 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChMX9_0dPjq1e400

Lone elderly men wearing Rolex watches - which can cost up to £14,000 - are usually targeted outside golf clubs and Waitrose supermarkets in affluent areas of Hampshire and Dorset before the women flee in a vehicle.

Detectives investigating the spate of thefts are now reminding elderly people to be 'on their guard'.

They are also encouraging the public to check fundraisers' credentials and even consider 'forensically marking' their valuable items.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: 'We are appealing for information and offering crime prevention advice following a spate of luxury watch distraction thefts and robberies across the county in the past year.

'During each incident, the suspect - typically a woman - has targeted elderly victims in public places by pretending to ask them about a survey or a petition.

'The desired target locations seem to be near golf courses and supermarket car parks. However, some offences have also taken place outside residential properties.

'During the last 12 months, more than 30 incidents have been reported to us.. Victims are predominantly targeted because they are wearing high value Rolex watches.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNEeQ_0dPjq1e400
Victims Derek Freestone, 77, of Birchington, Kent (left), and Alan Bruce, 63, from Ferndown, Dorset, (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yvTh_0dPjq1e400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBJHn_0dPjq1e400
Police today issued a warning ahead of the festive season as they revealed the shocking extent of the female fraudsters crimes in the last year alone

The spokesman added: 'Detectives are investigating the incidents and we would like to remind people to be on their guard following the reports over recent months.

'We are urging the public to report any offences immediately to help apprehend the offenders.

'We would also like to take this opportunity to remind people of what they can do to help protect themselves.

'Check fundraisers' credentials; register your property for free at immobilise.com; photograph each piece of valuable gold or jewellery against a plain background with a ruler next to it.

'Jewellery can be forensically marked with a suitable security product. Always take specialist advice before marking expensive or irreplaceable items.

'You can find out more about traceable liquids at securedbydesign.com.

'Be aware of your surroundings and what is happening around you when you are out shopping, carry bags in front of you and return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it.'

Comments / 0

#Police#Elderly People#Golf Clubs#Rolex Watches#Thieves#Eastern European#Locks Heath Yateley#Petersfield#Highcliffe#Waitrose#Hampshire Constabulary
