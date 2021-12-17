ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright stop: 'I'm sorry it happened'

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI
wcyb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minnapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright testified at her manslaughter trial Friday that she wouldn't have pulled over his car if she hadn't been training another officer and that she hadn't planned to use deadly force that day. Under questioning...

wcyb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Carolina State
wcyb.com

Police: Johnson City man choked woman, 10-year-old girl struck by glass

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man is facing multiple charges after police said he choked a woman and the woman's 10-year-old daughter was struck by glass. According to the Johnson City Police Department, Tony Plater was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault, and child neglect.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
wcyb.com

Tennessee judge finds mother guilty of stabbing 4 of her children to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has found a woman guilty of stabbing four of her children to death in 2016. Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. rejected Shanynthia Gardner’s insanity defense in the deaths of the children, who ranged in age from 4 years to 5 months. The Shelby County district attorney's office said another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor’s home. Lammey heard the case in a nonjury trial last week.
TENNESSEE STATE
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Colleen Fricke#Attorneys#Ap#Minnapolis
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody in Alabama

The circumstances surrounding the Chicago native’s death are unknown at this time. Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. Foster Jr., 31, was arrested Sunday in Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest by “attempt to...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy