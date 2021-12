ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked in the top five states for COVID-19 response in a national scorecard released by POLITICO Wednesday. According to a release by Gov. Tim Walz, POLITICO’s State Pandemic Scorecard ranks how states have fared during the pandemic using data and policy outcomes in four categories: health, economy, social well-being and education. Minnesota performed well in all four rankings and placed fifth in the country overall, said the release. Minnesota has also been recognized by Results for America as a 2021 State Standard of Excellence for using data and evidence to inform residents during COVID-19. “In every decision...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO