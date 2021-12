Another injury to an already injury-riddled roster. A little more than five minutes into the Miami Heat’s 115-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, center Dewayne Dedmon suffered what the team called a sprained left knee when he tried to gather a pass in the paint before going up for a layup. He immediately fell to the court in pain after the missed shot attempt, pounded the court and limped to the locker room. He did not return.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO