Tennessee State

Auburn Diving Invitational: Tennessee's Day 2 results

By Ken Lay
 7 days ago
A Lady Vols’ diver captured a victory at the Auburn Diving Invitational Thursday, the second day of the event.

Grace Cable won the 3-meter springboard competition (321.15).

Cable, a senior from Winter Park, Florida and transfer from Florida State, opened the Auburn event Wednesday with a second-place finish in the 1-meter springboard (285.15).

Other Lady Vols who were in the 3-meter event included Elle Renner (263.00), Kara Holt (250.15) and Emily Ann Wolfson (243.85).

Tennessee freshman Madison Reese took fifth in the 3-meter with a score of 275.05.

The men’s competition opened on Thursday with the 1-meter springboard competition.

Volunteers’ Bryden Hattie, a sophomore from Victoria, British Columbia took fifth in the event with a score of 347. 15 in the finals.

He posted a personal-best mark of 378.70 in the preliminaries, which represents the eighth best mark in UT program history.

The Auburn Diving Invitational continues Friday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

