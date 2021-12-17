528403_6_.jpg

Politics is filled with hot-button issues. Polarizing topics are routinely brought up on twitter, in congressional meetings, and during rose garden speeches. Abortion, guns, and policing are all on the table and docket. This is in large part due to activists who make a living on keeping issues in the spotlight to enact change. It has become a highly lucrative field. Recent news reports of BLM activists making millions of dollars through fraud, and buying McMansions, highlight the importance of viewing activism as a business that needs to be monitored.

