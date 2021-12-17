ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hilary Duff Shares Official Trailer for New ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff ‘How I Met Your Father’

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿fans. If you've missed the crew that used to hang out at MacLaren's, Hulu has a new series that might help. While we won't see the return of the original cast members, a new spin-off series, titled How I Met Your Father, is coming to the streaming service on January 18....

www.purewow.com

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman; ‘How I Met Your Father’ trailer; more: Buzz

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman. Devin Ratray, best known for playing Kevin’s older brother Buzz McAllister in “Home Alone,” has been cited for assault and battery after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room during an argument. E! News reports the 44-year-old actor was issued a citation when police responded to the incident on Dec. 9 at 3 a.m. at the Hyatt Place in Oklahoma City, Okla. The woman told police he “beat the crap out of her,” throwing her onto the bed, strangling her with one hand and using the other hand to cover her mouth. She said she bit his hand and he punched her in the face, but did not want to press charges; cops made him leave and go to another hotel. A $750 bond was set and $148 fine was issued; no arrests were made. A rep for Ratray, who also appears in the new Disney+ movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” did not respond to requests for comment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Hilary Duff Shows Some Skin In New Campaign With Clothing Brand Smash + Tess, Featuring Their Festive Tinsel Romper — Shop The Collab Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. One of our favorite actresses, Hilary Duff, has teamed up with comfort-based clothing brand Smash + Tess to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Chris Lowell
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Suraj Sharma
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wilmer Valderrama Is Set To Star In An Exciting New Disney Show, But What About NCIS?

For four seasons now (give or take a few episodes), former That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has shown off some occasional badassery as Nick Torres on CBS' stalwart hit NCIS. His career certainly hasn’t slowed down outside of the procedural drama, as his current voice role in Disney’s box office smash Encanto can attest, but only in ways that clearly wouldn’t affect his time on NCIS. But now, Valderrama has been revealed to be reteaming with Disney to star in a very interesting new project that will no doubt take up a lot of his time, while also showing off more of that badassery.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Who is in the cast of How I Met Your Father?

THE creators of How I Met Your Mother are set to release a spin-off. The cast for How I Met Your Father has finally been announced. Veteran actor, Hilary Duff, will be the lead character in this star-studded series. She plays the character, Sophie, who is set to be navigating and finding the balance between her love life and her real life in 2021.
TV SERIES
US Magazine

Lucille Ball Lookalikes! Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and More Celebs Dressed as the ‘I Love Lucy’ Star

They all love Lucy. Celebs have admired Lucille Ball for decades, and several stars have paid tribute by dressing up as the TV icon. Of course, Nicole Kidman is doing more than just dressing up for Being the Ricardos. The actress learned about both the I Love Lucy character, Lucy Ricardo, and Ball herself to bring the pioneer to life for the December 2021 Amazon Prime movie.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

In Brief: ‘How I Met Your Father’ drops trailer; Spike Lee’s Netflix deal, and more

We got the first official trailer on Thursday for How I Met Your Father, premiering January 18 on Hulu. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff is set “in the near future” as Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, tells her son the story of how she met his father, catapulting us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the show’s logline. Besides Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Daniel Augustin and Ashley Reyes. Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall will narrate and Drake & Josh‘s Josh Peck appears in a recurring role…
TV SERIES
kolafm.com

Hilary in Hulu spinoff | Vic Slick |

Actress Hilary Duff will star in a 10 episode series ‘How I Met Your Father’ coming to Hulu January 18 2022 (1.22.22). A spinoff of the popular ‘How I Met Your Mother’ series from CBS starring Neil Patrick Harris. Sounds fun! Check out trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

How I Met Your Father Trailer Draws Attention for Hulu Premiere

Have you ever found yourself missing the new sitcom experience, or going back to watch a favorite? For me, that favorite has always been How I Met Your Mother. There are so many things, Barney Stinson aside, that make that show a legend. Fans of the show may be aware that a spin-off named How I Met Your Father has been in the works at Hulu. Though the series has been in development hell for years and restarted more than once, we finally have something. The season one trailer for How I Met Your Father premiered recently on Youtube!
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer, ‘Killing Eve’ Final Season Date, Sam Waterston Returns to ‘Law & Order’, ‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed, ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere Date, ‘American Dad’ Renewed, and More!

Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father. The series stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma along with Kim Cattrall portraying the future narrator of Hilary Duff’s character. The series premieres January 18.
TV SERIES
Page Six

Matthew Koma responds to Hilary Duff pregnancy rumors

Matthew Koma shut down theories that his wife, Hilary Duff, is pregnant again, after fans flocked to the comments section of the actress’ latest Instagram post. “Leaving for a little bit…The 3 of us,” Duff, 34, captioned a photo of the couple on a plane. Many of...
CELEBRITIES

