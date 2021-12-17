Hilary Duff Shares Official Trailer for New ‘HIMYM’ Spinoff ‘How I Met Your Father’

‘Home Alone’ actor accused of strangling woman. Devin Ratray, best known for playing Kevin’s older brother Buzz McAllister in “Home Alone,” has been cited for assault and battery after allegedly punching and strangling his girlfriend in a hotel room during an argument. E! News reports the 44-year-old actor was issued a citation when police responded to the incident on Dec. 9 at 3 a.m. at the Hyatt Place in Oklahoma City, Okla. The woman told police he “beat the crap out of her,” throwing her onto the bed, strangling her with one hand and using the other hand to cover her mouth. She said she bit his hand and he punched her in the face, but did not want to press charges; cops made him leave and go to another hotel. A $750 bond was set and $148 fine was issued; no arrests were made. A rep for Ratray, who also appears in the new Disney+ movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” did not respond to requests for comment.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO