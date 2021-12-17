ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

544743_6_.jpg

Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile national polls show President Biden’s approval rating slipping down into the 30s, boosters of his...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

556854_6_.jpg

Central to the fight over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill has been the use – or misuse – of budget reconciliation to advance the package. Attention has been focused on the cost and politics of the package, but it is also important to take stock of the process. What is budget reconciliation, and how has it changed?
U.S. POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

530872_6_.jpg

When Joe Biden kicked off his presidential campaign in April 2019 at the Teamsters Local 249 union hall in Pittsburgh, he declared himself a “union man,” sounding a theme that he repeated during his more than 25 campaign visits to the state. When Election Day came, however, Biden lost the union vote in Pennsylvania, winning instead with the support of moderate, suburban voters – especially women – who bristled at Donald Trump’s penchant for pandemonium.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victoria Advocate

539523_6_.jpg

Politics is filled with hot-button issues. Polarizing topics are routinely brought up on twitter, in congressional meetings, and during rose garden speeches. Abortion, guns, and policing are all on the table and docket. This is in large part due to activists who make a living on keeping issues in the spotlight to enact change. It has become a highly lucrative field. Recent news reports of BLM activists making millions of dollars through fraud, and buying McMansions, highlight the importance of viewing activism as a business that needs to be monitored.
POLITICS
Victoria Advocate

564510_6_.jpg

Washington Antitrust Efforts Ignore Predatory Practices of Big Software Vendors. Competition policy and antitrust legislation are currently enjoying a renaissance in Washington and the technology industry is once again the target of much scrutiny. However, as the Biden administration and Congress debate how best to curb the ability of technology leaders to misuse their market power, they are ignoring the practices of legacy software providers such as Oracle and Microsoft. Despite their reputation for leveraging their dominant position to force unwitting customers into unwelcomed and restrictive licensing agreements, these companies appear to be flying under the radar in the current competition debate.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Wu
Victoria Advocate

564376_6_.jpg

There Are Ways to Address Manchin's BBB Complaints. Sen. Joe Manchin yesterday said he won’t support the House-passed Build Back Better legislation because he believes the true cost of the bill is masked with budget gimmickry. One particularly glaring and seemingly expensive problem is the bill’s one-year extension of the expanded child tax credit. But this problem should be solvable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Polls#Jpg#Americans
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Great Capitol Resignation continues as another Arizona lawmaker leaves the Legislature

State Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai announced her resignation from the state Senate on Wednesday, effective immediately, to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The fourth-term Democrat from Window Rock is the 13th Arizona legislator to leave their seat this year, most of them departing since the Legislature adjourned its regular session in late June. Two of those resignations were due to House members moving to fill vacancies in the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
Washington Post

Trump’s intentions aside, Sen. Ted Cruz says he’s next in line to secure the 2024 GOP presidential nomination

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is expressing optimism about his odds of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination even as former president Donald Trump hints that he might run again. In an interview with the Truth Gazette, a conservative outlet run by 15-year-old Brilyn Hollyhand, Cruz said he would “absolutely” consider...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Says Jim Jordan Has Some Explaining to Do

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has named a second sitting Republican member of Congress: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). The committee on Wednesday requested an interview with the MAGA-friendly lawmaker who previously admitted to talking with former President Donald Trump on the day of the insurrection. “We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a letter asking Jordan to discuss “in detail” all communication between him and Trump on Jan. 6. In addition to his conversations with Trump, Thompson wrote that the committee wants to ask about any discussions regarding strategies to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy