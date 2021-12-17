544743_6_.jpg

Washington Antitrust Efforts Ignore Predatory Practices of Big Software Vendors. Competition policy and antitrust legislation are currently enjoying a renaissance in Washington and the technology industry is once again the target of much scrutiny. However, as the Biden administration and Congress debate how best to curb the ability of technology leaders to misuse their market power, they are ignoring the practices of legacy software providers such as Oracle and Microsoft. Despite their reputation for leveraging their dominant position to force unwitting customers into unwelcomed and restrictive licensing agreements, these companies appear to be flying under the radar in the current competition debate.

