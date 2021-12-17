ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where the top Texas prospects signed in the 2022 recruiting class

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The state of Texas produced seven five-star prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

Both Texas and Texas A&M are doing their part in assuring that the top in-state talent stays in Texas. We’ve witnessed Ohio State and Alabama come into the state and pluck the top prospects far too often in the past.

For the 2022 cycle, the Longhorns and Aggies either already signed or are in great position to sign eight of the top in-state recruits in the class. The top prospect from the state of Texas is five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, who has not yet signed. However, Texas A&M is emerging as the clear favorite.

The Aggies have put together the No. 1 recruiting class to this point, in large part due to the in-state talent. They’re in great position to land 10 of the top 20 prospects in the state. Texas isn’t far behind with the No. 5 class in the country, and it is expected to sign five of the top 20 in-state recruits.

It’s no secret Texas high school football produces some of the best talent in the nation. Take a look at where each of the highest rated in-state prospects has signed.

Editor’s note: Rankings reflect 247Sports composite

10

Terrance Brooks, CB

Signed with Texas on Dec. 15.

9

Bryce Anderson, S

Signed with Texas A&M on Dec. 15.

8

Omari Abor, EDGE

Abor has not signed or announced his commitment yet, but Ohio State appears to be the favorite.

7

Conner Weigman, QB

Signed with Texas A&M on Dec. 15.

6

Cade Klubnik, QB

Signed with Clemson on Dec. 15.

5

Denver Harris, CB

Harris will announce his decision on Dec. 18, and it appears to be a two-horse battle between Texas A&M and Texas.

4

Kelvin Banks, OT

Signed with Texas on Dec. 15.

3

Devon Campbell, IOL

Campbell plans to announce his decision between Texas and Oklahoma on Feb. 3.

2

Evan Stewart, WR

Signed with Texas A&M on Dec. 16.

1

Harold Perkins, LB

Perkins top three schools are Texas A&M, Texas and LSU. He is set to announce on Jan. 2, 2022.

