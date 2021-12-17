Adorable Otter Filmed Swimming Under Ice Fishing Hole in Minnesota

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO