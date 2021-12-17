ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Adorable Otter Filmed Swimming Under Ice Fishing Hole in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you need a quick break from the holiday hustle and bustle, check out this video of an otter swimming under an ice fishing hole in northern Minnesota. Minnesota is known for being home to not only 10,000 lakes (which is actually over 11,800 if we're being precise) but also to...

fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Doc

7,800 Gift Boxes Full of 80’s Swag Given Away By a Company in Minnesota

Anyone else feeling the pinch right now because they spent too much on Christmas gifts? That credit card bill in January is NOT going to be pretty. If you've been scouring the internet for some freebies or deals AND you love the 80's, I have the best bit of info that may make you jump up and down with excitement. Planters, a company that is now owned by Hormel, which is a Minnesota-based company, is giving away 7,800 gift boxes FULL of 80's swag!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Four More Tornadoes Confirmed in Southeastern Minnesota

La Crosse, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prior to last Wednesday, there had never been a tornado in Minnesota's recorded history during the month of December. As of today, the National Weather Service has confirmed 13 tornadoes from the historic Derecho storm that raced across the state Wednesday evening. Four tornadoes...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Is There Even a Chance For a White Christmas in Minnesota This Year?

We're under a week until Santa heads out and our snow is pretty much gone, so is there even a chance of a White Christmas in southeast Minnesota this year?. It was just a little over a week ago, back on Friday, December 10th, when Old Man Winter made his first appearance here in Minnesota, dumping between 6 and 12 inches of the white stuff over southeast Minnesota (with MUCH more snow in parts of the southeast Twin Cities metro area.)
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Delta Airlines is Ending Another Direct Flight Out of Rochester

It seems like it wasn't that long ago they added it, but now Delta Airlines says it's pulling the plug on another direct flight out of Rochester. Travel is likely one of the industries most immediately affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Just when we thought we were in the clear and travel started taking off again earlier this year, we're now mired in high cases counts due to the Delta variant here in Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Pets & Animals
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Vergas, MN
103.9 The Doc

Two Men Hit By Semi-Truck In Northwest Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a very close call for two men who stopped to change a tire Monday in northwest Minnesota. They were hit by a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 2:30 pm on westbound I-94 near Alexandria. According to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Swimming#River Otter#Otters#Vergas Hardware#Dnr
103.9 The Doc

Stewartville May Be In The Dark Until Friday – Or Longer

Oronoco, MN (KROC AM News) - Oronoco-based People’s Energy Cooperative is still experiencing widespread power outages throughout its southeast Minnesota service territory due to Wednesday’s storm. Stewartville was especially hard hit and the co-op says because of extensive and severe damage, customers in the city “should expect to...
ORONOCO, MN
103.9 The Doc

ANOTHER Pepperoni Recall for Minnesota and the Nation

Just a little while ago it was hams and pepperoni being recalled, now it's just pepperoni. Why? Because it may contain Bacillus cereus (B. cereus). That sounds like a joke, but it's a real deal. "B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting in people. Those with...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
103.9 The Doc

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Rochester Police Officer Named to Minnesota DWI All-Star Team

A Rochester police officer has been honored for his prowess in capturing drunk drivers. For a second straight year, Officer Eric Christenson has been named a DWI Patrol All-Star by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. He is one of 61 officers, deputies, state troopers, and prosecutors throughout Minnesota who were selected for inclusion in the 2021 All-Star squad for "going above and beyond to get impaired motorists off the road."
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Woman Killed In Minnesota Wreck Involving SUV/Pickup Truck

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates a pickup truck crashed head-on with an SUV. The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the truck suffered minor injuries. To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.9 The Doc

Super Popular Rochester Downtown Restaurant Re-Opens Today

Good News About Another Downtown Rochester Restaurant. In September of this year, Potbelly's, in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, closed up tight. Potbelly's Sandwich Shop Temporarily Closed... I made the mistake the other day of trying to grab a salad while I was at work. Since Potbelly's is about a block from...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy