Morning Briefing: New vaccination rules for LA mega-events take effect; trash pickup to resume in Anaheim, HB after sanitation strike ends; Chargers can't hold on to lead, fall to Chiefs in OT
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. After a few light showers passed through SoCal Thursday afternoon and through the overnight hours, Friday will start our mostly clear with the exception of a few patches of dense fog. Santa Ana winds will quickly clear out the...spectrumnews1.com
Comments / 0