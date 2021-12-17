Cardinals seek to end streaks vs. Lions, Jared Goff

The Arizona Cardinals are 10-3 this season and will take on the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions Sunday on the road at 1 p.m. ET. They are heavy favorites, as they should be, and can clinch a playoff spot if they win the game.

However, they will have to end a pair of winless streaks in the process.

They have not beaten the Lions since 2015 and have not beaten their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, since his rookie season in 2016.

This will be the fifth straight year the Cardinals and Lions face each other. the Cardinals are 0-3-1 in the last four meetings.

Goff, who played for the Los Angeles Rams before this season, has beaten the Cardinals seven straight starts. All those were as a member of the Rams before being traded to Detroit this year.

The Cardinals can get multiple monkeys off their back with a win. A win ends their winless streak against the Lions, their losing streak against Goff and will end their streak of not making the playoffs.

Overall, the Lions lead the all-time series 34-28-1. It is the ninth time in 10 years they have faced each other. Before the four-game winless streak against the Lions, the Cardinals had won seven games in a row in the series.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is 0-1-1 against the Lions. Let’s look back at the last four losses to the Lions.

2020: Lions 26, Cardinals 23

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Murray threw three interceptions in the game and Matt Prater, now the Cardinals’ kicker, made four field goals, including the game-winner as time expired.

2019: 27-27 tie

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Murray made his NFL debut against the Lions. The Cardinals started horrifically, unable to do anything offensively in the first half. However, Murray led an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback to tie the game and force overtime.

Each team kicked a field goal but the Cardinals missed the opportunity to win. Cornerback Tramaine Brock dropped what would have been a sure interception that he could have return for a touchdown in the final seconds or set up a game-winning field goal.

2018: Lions 17, Cardinals 3

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In the Cardinals’ 3-13 season with a hapless offense, this was not a pretty game but it felt hopeless.

The Cardinals actually outgained the Lions 279-218 but when Josh Rosen threw an interception that Darius Slay returned for a touchdown to give the Lions a 10-0 lead, everyone knew the Cardinals could not come back from that.

2017: Lions 35, Cardinals 23

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

This game opened the 2017 season and running back David Johnson was lost for the season in the game, injuring his wrist.

The Cardinals actually led 17-9 but gave up 26 straight second-half points to the Lions. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes for Detroit and Carson Palmer was picked off three times for Arizona.