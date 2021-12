The Lake County Forest Preserve District will be providing recycling drop off sites for holiday trees. Donated trees are chipped and used for trails and landscaping. Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Feb. 1, at one of eight forest preserve locations: Grant Woods in Fox Lake; Greenbelt in Waukegan; Half Day in Vernon Hills; Heron Creek in Long Grove; Lakewood in Wauconda; Old School in Libertyville; Ryerson Woods in Deerfield; and Van Patten Woods in Wadsworth.

