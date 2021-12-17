Did the Process Really Lead the Sixers to … This?

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
As the face of the NBA, it should be no surprise that LeBron James likes to walk around in style. On Tuesday, before the game, he made one of his signature entrances, walking in looking dapper with a cigar in his left hand. The daring move drew a number of...
The Golden State Warriors are now also feeling the effects of what appears to be a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak within the NBA. It’s going to be a tough stretch ahead for the 25-6 Dubs as they look to navigate the coming weeks with a shorthanded lineup. According to ESPN’s...
Stephen Curry's abilities as a shooter are other-worldly, with most people believing that he can make any shot that he attempts. Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time, which is why people think that any shot he takes is a guaranteed bucket. And his former teammate Matt Barnes insists that luck has little to do with Steph's shots.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors got some revenge against a talented young Memphis Grizzlies team. The last two times these teams faced each other, it ended in Ja Morant and the Memphis’ favor. The two-game losing streak started last season when the Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors in...
Iso Joe is back in the NBA. The Boston Celtics signed seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract via hardship exemption. The 40-year-old hadn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2018 postseason with the Houston Rockets, but scored a pair of points in garbage-time action of Boston's 111-101 win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.
It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
In spite of all the issues that the Brooklyn Nets have had to deal with through the first quarter of the season, this team still owns the best record in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant has done brilliantly to carry his team to a highly impressive 21-9 record, but at this point, it sounds like they might lose one of their key players towards the trade deadline.
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas made an estimated $163.4 million in salary over his 13-year career, but he certainly didn't live like a multimillionaire as a rookie. The three-time All-NBA selection told VLAD TV he spent his entire rookie salary ($845,000) before the draft, leaving him with a $500 weekly budget for the entire 2001-02 season.
