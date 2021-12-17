ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

UN Rights Council Seeks Probe of Possible Ethiopia War Crimes

By Fasika Tadesse
Bloomberg
 7 days ago

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed to create a team to investigate possible war...

www.bloomberg.com

clevelandstar.com

UN Establishes Body to Monitor Human Rights Violations in Ethiopia

Following last month's release of a joint report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the United Nations citing widespread human rights abuses in the country, a U.N. human rights body voted Friday to establish a group of experts to further monitor human rights abuses in Ethiopia as a yearlong war between government forces and forces in the country's Tigray region continues.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: All sides committing human rights violations, UN says

All sides in the deepening conflict in northern Ethiopia region are committing “severe human rights violations”, the United Nations has said, calling for them to pull back from their year-old war.An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency and its “excessively broad provision” declared by the government last month, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif said.“Many are detained incommunicado or in unknown locations. This is tantamount to enforced disappearance, and a matter of very grave alarm,” she told a special session of the UN Human Rights Council...
AFRICA
The Independent

UN human rights forum agrees to investigate abuses in Ethiopia

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to set up an independent investigation into abuses in the Ethiopian conflict, after a senior UN official said there had been violations on all sides and mass arrests under a government crackdown.The resolution, brought by the European Union and backed by Western states, passed on Friday despite objections from Ethiopia, which dismissed accusations of abuses and said it had already cooperated in investigations into the year-old war.“A number of these violations may amount to crimes against humanity, and urgently require further investigations by independent experts,” the EU delegation to the UN in Geneva...
CHINA
AFP

Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence': UN

Countries urged the top UN rights body Friday to send international investigators to conflict-hit Ethiopia amid warnings of looming generalised violence, as Addis Ababa accused them of hijacking the process to exert "political pressure". Addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, deputy rights chief Nada al-Nashif cautioned that Ethiopia's brutal 13-month conflict in the northern Tigray region could "escalate into generalised violence." This, she said, would have "major implications, not only for millions of people in Ethiopia, but also across the region". The meeting was called to consider launching an international investigation into allegations of horrifying abuses in the country, including mass killings and sexual violence.
AFRICA
Sand Hills Express

“Global paralysis” on Ethiopia war allows atrocities to multiply

United Nations — Ninety percent of the population in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region — or 5.2 million people — need urgent aid, the U.N.’s Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif told a virtual session of the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday. “Only...
CHINA
Reuters

UN rights forum to hold session on Ethiopia at EU request

GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Friday on the "grave" situation in Ethiopia, at the request of the European Union, a U.N. statement said on Monday. The request was supported by the required one-third of the forum's 47 member...
UNITED NATIONS
persecution.org

New Yemen Council Seeks to Promote Religious and Ethnic Rights

The formation of the group is to protect the religious minorities from abuse at the hands of Iranian-backed Houthi militias. Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities have faced deportation from Yemen, along with the closure of houses of worship. The Coordinating Council for Religious and Ethnic Minorities in Yemen will reportedly be officially announced soon. The council seeks to promote tolerance and coexistence in order to unify dialogue on human rights, civil, political and national issues.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amnesty Demands Probe of Afghan War Crimes by All Parties

ISLAMABAD - A global human rights group is accusing all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan of inflicting "extensive" casualties on civilians before the U.S.-backed government in Kabul collapsed and the Islamist Taliban took power last August. The London-based Amnesty International said Wednesday in a new report that the months...
WORLD
Ethiopia
United Nations
