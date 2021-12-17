Study: South Carolina's roads among nation's worst
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that South Carolina has some of the worst roadways in the country. According to ConsumerAffairs, The Palmetto State has the 14th-worst roads...wpde.com
what happened to that 25.00 dollar fee we have been paying for over 20 years? now they say it was illegal for the state to charge us that money.
I live here ,dont need a study to show that the roads in SC are in bad shape ,hell I drive them everyday
