Study: South Carolina's roads among nation's worst

By Matt Dillane
wpde.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study has found that South Carolina has some of the worst roadways in the country. According to ConsumerAffairs, The Palmetto State has the 14th-worst roads...

wpde.com

Comments / 11

Jennie Painter
7d ago

what happened to that 25.00 dollar fee we have been paying for over 20 years? now they say it was illegal for the state to charge us that money.

Reply
2
Gerald Ryan
7d ago

I live here ,dont need a study to show that the roads in SC are in bad shape ,hell I drive them everyday

Reply
3
State
South Carolina State
Comments / 0

