Mary Skelter 2 PC Port Announced

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Skelter 2 is coming to a new platform next year, as Ghostlight Interactive announced a PC port. In 2022, it will bring the JRPG to computers. In so doing, it will also bring the original Mary Skelter remake, which is included with the sequel. This will mark the...

www.siliconera.com

