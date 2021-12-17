Mary Skelter 2 PC Port Announced

Studio Funcom announced a new 4X title, Dune: Spice Wars, at The Game Awards 2021. It is releasing for PC via Steam in 2022 via Early Access. Funcom is best known for its MMORPG and online-based titles, however, there is precedent for a title of this genre for the Dune franchise. In the early days of mainstream PC gaming, Westwood Studios created several real-time strategy titles based on the property. Spice Wars is the first video game based on the Dune series since 2001’s Frank Herbert’s Dune, based upon the SyFy miniseries of the same name. Spice Wars is more specifically based upon the 2021 film reboot of the franchise, directed by Denis Villenueve.
