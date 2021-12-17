ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Truck Market Projected to Grow 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%.

 7 days ago

The global Electric Truck Market size is expected to grow from approximately 69,597 units in 2021 to reach 1,413,694 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7%. Factors such as rise in pollution and environmental hazards, stringent government regulations, and stiff competition have compelled automotive OEMs to make fuel-efficient and environment-friendly...

Simulators Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CAE, L3 Technologies, FlightSafety International

The Latest Released Worldwide Simulators market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Simulators market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Simulators market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as CAE, L3 Technologies, FlightSafety International, Thales, Rockwell Collins, Boeing, Textron, FAAC & ECA.
Latest Study on NFC Product Market hints a True Blockbuster | Gemalto, MediaTek, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Nfc Product Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Nfc Product markets by type, NFC Controller & NFC Tag], Applications [Retail, Transportation, Automotive & Others] & Key Players Such as NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), MediaTek, Inc.(Taiwan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Gemalto NV (Netherlands) & Texas Instruments (U.S.) etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Nfc Product report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.If you are a Worldwide Nfc Product manufacturer and deals in exports imports then this article will help you understand the Sales Volume with Impacting Trends. Click To get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
Clothing Rental Platform Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Yeechoo, GlamCorner, Armoire

Clothing Rental Platform market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Clothing Rental Platform market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
Anti-cancer Insurance Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Allianz, MetLife, Axa

Cancer is a broad term for a variety of disorders characterised by the uncontrollable division of aberrant cells with the ability to infiltrate and destroy normal human tissue. Cancer has a high proclivity for spreading throughout the body. Cancer is the second largest cause for deaths in world. Globally, the cancer treatments are also very high, due to wide range of medications, therapies and expensive healthcare equipment required in the treatment. The death rates are also decreeing, due to presence of advanced medical facilities. With Increasing Penetration of Insurance market, people are opting for cancer specific insurance policies. Although, rising competition is creating certain friction. Similarly, the emergence of tech based alternatives to traditional insurance companies such as that from Ant Group are rising in popularity. Geographically, Asia Pacific is emerging as a major market outside North America and Europe in terms of high growth prospectus.
Indian Used Agricultural Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~22.7-tween FY'21 to FY'26: Ken Research

Despite the impact of COVID induced lockdowns, the agriculture sector has observed a robust growth rate of ~3.4 % at constant prices during FY'21. The Indian used agricultural equipment market has seen a steady growth which can be attributed to the recent government initiatives, rising adoption of mechanization in India, paired with economic feasibility of purchasing second hand equipment for Indian farmers.
Global Catalyst Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Environmental Catalysts In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Catalyst Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global catalyst market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Electronic Watches Market- a Worth Observing Growth: LG, Pebble, Fitbit, Garmin

The " Electronic Watches - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Apple, Samsung, Sony, Motorola/Lenovo, LG, Pebble, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, Polar, Asus, Huawei, ZTE, inWatch, Casio, TAG Heuer, TomTom, Qualcomm, Weloop, Epson, Geak, SmartQ, Hopu & Truly. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Electric Order Pickers Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Toyota, Zoomlion, Hyster, Hartford

The " Electric Order Pickers - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Toyota, Zoomlion, Hyster, Hartford, Mitsubishi, REACH, Cat, Hyundai, Linde Material Handling Australia, UniCarriers, Raymond, Crown, Kion Group AG & Komatsu. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Fuel Cell DC-DC Converter Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Fuel Cell DC-DC Converter Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Fuel Cell DC-DC Converter Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Fuel Cell DC-DC Converter Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
Luxury SUV Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Luxury SUV Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Luxury SUV market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Luxury SUV industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Ethanol Co-Products Market May See Big Move | Green Plains, Valero, Aemetis

The " Ethanol Co-Products - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Archer-Daniel Midland, Poet Nutrition, Redfield Energy, Pacific Ethanol, Flint Hills Resources, CHS Inc, Green Plains, Valero, The Andersons Ethanol Group, UWGP, White Energy, Ace Ethanol, Cardinal Ethanol, Alcogroup, Pannonia Bio, Husky Energy, COFCO Biochemical, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, Aemetis, United Wisconsin Grain Producers & Greenfield Global. The market size is broken down by relevasnt regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
Cyber Attack Simulation Software market size to witness unabashed growth over 2018-2026 | Sophos, Cymulate, AttackIQ

Cyber Attack Simulation Software market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Cyber Attack Simulation Software market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
Iot Connectivity Management Software market size to witness notable hike during 2021-2026 | Cisco, Sierra Wireless, Hologram

Latest update report on Iot Connectivity Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Iot Connectivity Management Software industry. With the classified Iot Connectivity Management Software market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Iot Connectivity Management Software has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Iot Connectivity Management Software market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Iot Connectivity Management Software market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Iot Connectivity Management Software market trends and historic achievements.
Parking Meter Apps Market - Big Changes to Have Big Impact | ParkMobile, PayByPhone, BestParking

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Parking Meter Apps Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
White Goods Market Is Likely to Enjoy a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Robert Bosch, LG Electronics, Electrolux

The latest update on Worldwide White Goods Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for White Goods, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 99 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Whirlpool Corporation, BSH Hausgeräte, Meiling, Hitachi, Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Carrier Global, Robert Bosch, LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Midea Group, Lloyd, Panasonic Corporation, Arçelik, Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric & Hisense.
Gift Shop Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | AmberPOS, Springboard, COMCASH

Gift Shop Software market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Gift Shop Software market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
Lithium Medication Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Allergan

Latest publication on 'Global Lithium Medication Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' is added in HTF MI research repository provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, trends and company shares.
Global Calcium Chloride Market To Be Driven By The Growing Oil And Gas Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Calcium Chloride Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium chloride market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, raw material, grade, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
