On the back of the big Cubs-Carlos Correa rumor last night (“mutual interest,” Cubs are “serious,” Cubs don’t want to go 10 years), I have been mulling what a shorter-term deal for Correa could even plausibly look like. I want to say up front that I still tend to think Correa is going to be able to get a very long deal – with opt out(s) – but it’s at least worth thinking about just HOW big the annual value would have to be, and what the contract structure would have to look like, for the Cubs to land Correa on a shorter deal.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO