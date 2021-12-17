Matthew McConaughey tells Reese Witherspoon she was his 1st celebrity crush and her reaction is priceless

Matthew McConaughey just revealed the identity of one of his first earliest celebrity crushes.

McConaughey appeared as a guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his new movie “Sing 2” with his costar Reese Witherspoon, according to E!

During a Q&A segment, the 52-year-old shared that he once had a crush on Witherspoon.

“I had a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me,” McConaughey said as he pointed to Witherspoon. He shared that he was crushing on her while watching her in the 1991 movie, “The Man in the Moon.”

“[Reese] was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie, you see! [It’s] inevitable, what’s not to have a crush on?” McConaughey said. “It’s true, it’s a true story.”

Witherspoon's reaction was priceless. "What?" She asked shockingly. "Somebody write this down!"

However, Witherspoon 's first crush was not McConaughey.

The 45-year-old actress said she was infatuated with Jim Morrison from The Doors and those feelings transferred over to Val Kilmer, who played the iconic rocker in the 1991 Oliver Stone film "The Doors."

"The Doors movie had just come out and I was maybe 14," she said, "and I was like, ‘Oh, he's so hot.' So I guess it was Val Kilmer."

Both Witherspoon and McConaughey discussed how they've appeared in multiple films together, but never share d a scene.The Academy Award winners previously starred in 2014’s “ Mud ” and the animated “Sing” franchise.

“I think people wanna see us in a real movie together,” Witherspoon said.

“It’d be fun to do it when we are in the same frame. I mean [in] Mud , I was across the street at the end of the movie and we never really got to see each other,” McConaughey added. “And in [ Sing 2 ], we’re in different booths wherever we are in the world.”

Fingers crossed a McConaughey-Witherspoon rom-com materializes in the future.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram