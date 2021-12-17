ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What impact is ESG having on deal-making?

By Saywah Mahmood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&A and equity investments related to ESG accelerated in the first half of the year, compared to the closing six months of 2020, according to GlobalData analysis of deal-making in the packaged-food industry. Deals linked to ESG made up 5% of all transactions announced in the food manufacturing sector...

