I was reminiscing about the good old glory days of digital media recently. I have been lucky enough to be blazing a path in digital media since back in 1994, when digital media was primarily email addresses and some basic web pages with lists of other web pages on them. I worked for various digital ad agencies starting in 1996, and in 2002 was lucky enough to help manage part of one agency that helped that set the stage for the digital media consolidation we experience today. From there I was surrounded by the best entrepreneurs and start-up leaders to build data platforms, AI assistants and communication tools that help power the way the world works.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO