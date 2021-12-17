ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARKET WRAP: FTSE outperforms, USD strengthens, oil declines

Cover picture for the articleFTSE 100 closing price of 7267.22 (+0.1%) Investing.com – The FTSE 100 outperformed other bourses in Europe on Friday but still finished the week lower in a central bank heavy 5-days that saw the Bank of England hike interest rates and the Federal Reserve announce plans to scale bank bond purchases...

