MARKET WRAP: FTSE outperforms, USD strengthens, oil declines

FTSE 100 closing price of 7341.1 (+0.6%) Investing.com – The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday in quiet trade as markets settle down ahead of Christmas. Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) was one of the best performing stocks in the blue-chip index as new strict travel restrictions caused by the Omicron variant look unlikely despite its rapid spread. According to Politico, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is expected to confirm that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, probably in part due to Britain’s large number of vaccinated and previously infected people, and possibly because Omicron may be intrinsically milder.

