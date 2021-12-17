ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi Slashes Veg Prices to Just 19p

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the delight of shoppers, Aldi' s cult favourite six Christmas deals are back. This starts with veg staples available at just 19p. The supermarket is currently trailblazing with success. Aldi has just been named Multiple...

95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
fox26houston.com

SURVEY: Which grocery stores have the lowest prices?

HOUSTON - Inflation has driven up grocery prices by 5.4% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, especially on meats. Ground beef is up 18%, eggs are up 29%, and if you want to bring home the bacon, you'll pay 28% to do it. Before you head out...
Atlas Obscura

Meet the Proud Shoppers of Aldi’s ‘Aisle of Shame’

If you ever hear a “caw-caw!” sound in an Aldi grocery store, don’t worry: A crow hasn’t gotten trapped in the rafters. Rather, you’ve just overheard a member of the Aisle of Shame (AOS) Facebook group sending out a call in their natural habitat. If another CAW-CAW! rings out in...
Mashed

Aldi Fans Just Can't Seem To Resist These Assorted Holiday Cookies

When it comes time to deck the halls, chances are Aldi shoppers are freaking out over all of the holiday cookies the discount market has in stock during this festive time of the year. There are options for everyone — those who want something homemade will love Aldi's festive cookie kits, and those who want to tear into plastic wrapping and find immediate gratification will be satisfied with its limited-edition chocolate peppermint cookies. The Aldi cookie excitement is lighting up the Reddit community like Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer's nose, and their latest sweet discovery is no exception.
Ocean City Today

German supermarket chain opens doors to Berlin store

(Dec. 17, 2021) The grocery store chain ALDI open its doors to the first store in Berlin, at 11330 Samuel Bowen Blvd., on Dec. 16, as part of its aggressive national expansion. ALDI operates more than 2,100 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S....
prima.co.uk

Aldi is selling The White Company-inspired candles for just £6.99

Aldi is selling luxury inclusion candles inspired by The White Company — and you can snap them up for just £6.99. Available to buy in stores now, the Hotel Collection Inclusion Candles come in three beautiful winter fragrances: White Petals, Paradise and Winter Spice. If you're looking to illuminate your home by candle light, then be sure to add these to your basket on your next weekly shop.
resilience.org

The value of veg

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s something on everyone’s mind – Christmas dinner. What will you serve this year? A bird, ham, lamb or nut roast? What accompaniments are you looking forward to? Is it brussels sprouts drowned in pancetta? Chipolatas with duck? Sweet red cabbage? And where will all this come from? Have you thought about that?
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
WTOP

What grocery stores are open Christmas Eve and Christmas?

We all try to avoid it, but sometimes while prepping our holiday meals, you realize you forgot that one essential thing that pulls the whole dish together. So where can you grocery shop on Christmas Eve and Christmas?. Christmas Eve. The following stores are open — some with modified hours...
The Kitchn

6 Not-to-Be-Missed Trader Joe’s Groceries That Just Hit Stores

There’s something about stepping inside a Trader Joe’s that makes me feel like a kid in a candy store — happy, elated, and, most of all, curious about what I’m going to find. Every time I visit a Trader Joe’s (about two or three times a month), I’m always greeted with a selection of new products I haven’t seen or tried before. The variety and newness, coupled with knowing that just about everything I’ve tried at Trader Joe’s is delicious, have me certain that I’m going to find something good on every trip.
The Independent

Iceland is selling Christmas vegetables for 1p per pack

Iceland has launched a penny sale for its Christmas vegetables just in time for the festive holiday.The supermarket’s deal applies to all of its fresh and frozen vegetables that are priced at £1 or under.Shoppers will be able to snap up their veg for 1p per pack when they buy three packs online.Items included in the deal are Iceland Carrots (£0.79, 880g),Iceland Sprouts (£1.00, 900g), Iceland Parsnips (£0.79, 660g), all of which can be used in a traditional Christmas meal.Customers just need to add three packs of their chosen Christmas vegetables to their online basket and enter the code “ICE1VEG”...
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
