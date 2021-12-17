Aldi Slashes Veg Prices to Just 19p

Iceland has launched a penny sale for its Christmas vegetables just in time for the festive holiday.The supermarket’s deal applies to all of its fresh and frozen vegetables that are priced at £1 or under.Shoppers will be able to snap up their veg for 1p per pack when they buy three packs online.Items included in the deal are Iceland Carrots (£0.79, 880g),Iceland Sprouts (£1.00, 900g), Iceland Parsnips (£0.79, 660g), all of which can be used in a traditional Christmas meal.Customers just need to add three packs of their chosen Christmas vegetables to their online basket and enter the code “ICE1VEG”...
Comments / 0