Opera is currently facing fierce competition from Brave, a browser seeking to leave a huge mark in the crypto industry as it also plans to support Solana. Opera, the first mobile browser, has announced a new partnership with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions of users to Web3, to ensure that its Web3-ready browser and in-built crypto wallet on Android are integrated into the Polygon blockchain. This will ensure that opera users access about 3000 dApps on the Polygon network.

