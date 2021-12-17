ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

528403_6_.jpg

Kilgore News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFBI Warns of New Type of Cyber-Enabled Fraud - Missing Persons Scams. There is...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

539523_6_.jpg

Politics is filled with hot-button issues. Polarizing topics are routinely brought up on twitter, in congressional meetings, and during rose garden speeches. Abortion, guns, and policing are all on the table and docket. This is in large part due to activists who make a living on keeping issues in the spotlight to enact change. It has become a highly lucrative field. Recent news reports of BLM activists making millions of dollars through fraud, and buying McMansions, highlight the importance of viewing activism as a business that needs to be monitored.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Missing Person#Fraud#Fbi#Scammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Judge upholds evidence despite indictment against state patrol technician

NEBRASKA CITY - An Otoe County judge has sided with the prosecution in a methamphetamine chain of evidence case despite an indictment against a former Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician. District Judge Julie Smith said it is enough that the evidence remained in the custody of law enforcement in her...
NEBRASKA STATE
Esquire

It Seems Bad That There Are Klansmen in Law Enforcement

It’s been a few hours since we all had something of which we can be utterly terrified. Here comes the Associated Press with a story from Florida that will catch us up right quick. At times the U.S. Army veteran donned a white robe and hood as a hit...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
iheart.com

Five FBI Agents Solicited Prostitutes During Official Overseas Trip

A Department of Justice inspector general investigation revealed that five FBI officials solicited prostitutes while on an overseas trip. The report stated that four of the officials "solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas." The report said that a sixth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wflx.com

FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach

Chopper 5 was above the scene of a large FBI presence in Palm Beach. Several police officers and FBI agents could be seen outside a building along the 200 block of Worth Avenue. Authorities appeared to be focused on the Danieli Fine Art, adjacent Charlotte Kellogg and Galerie Danieli businesses.
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy