Attorney General Cameron Announces New Hotline For Kentuckians to Report Suspected Fraud Related to Tornadoes, Storms in Western and Central KentuckyAttorney General Cameron Announces New Hotline

 7 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 16, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced a new Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline to assist Kentuckians in reporting fraud related to the tornadoes and storms in Western and Central Kentucky. The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485 and is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams,...

