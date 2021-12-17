Attorney General Cameron Announces New Hotline For Kentuckians to Report Suspected Fraud Related to Tornadoes, Storms in Western and Central KentuckyAttorney General Cameron Announces New Hotline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 16, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced a new Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline to assist Kentuckians in reporting fraud related to the tornadoes and storms in Western and Central Kentucky. The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485 and is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams,...www.953wiki.com
