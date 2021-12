The 2022 Oscar shortlists are here which means multiple Academy branches have given us some insight into what they like and, well, what they don’t. But before we jump into those tantalizing tea leaves, let us consider the box office sensation that is defying all pandemic expectations, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” A Sony Pictures-Marvel Studios co-production that has proven that millions of moviegoers will risk the Omicron variant to see your friendly neighborhood, amazing, MCU Spider-Man (or should that be “men?”) on the big screen. You may scoff at such a prospect, but let us remind you there are a guaranteed 10 nominees this year. Keeping an open mind is paramount.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO