ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Blue Beetle’ Shifts From An HBO Max Exclusive To A Theatrical Release In 2023

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a year of experimentation for Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Releasing every major WB film from this year in both theaters and HBO Max on the same day has seen its own ups and downs, with a film like “Dune” being a theatrical hit despite its streaming release,...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
ABC13 Houston

Marvel's 'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date in IMAX Enhanced

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel's "Eternals" will make its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+ next month, the studio announced Friday. The Jan. 12, 2022, release date marks just over two months since the film was released theatrically in the United States on Nov. 5. "Eternals" will join more than a dozen other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are currently available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Keaton To Reprise Batman Role In ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton has signed on to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero pic Batgirl, Deadline has confirmed. He’ll star in the latest feature from Warner Bros and DC alongside Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting when contacted by Deadline, but the news comes following the announcement that Keaton would again don the cape for Ezra Miller-starrer The Flash, which is scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022. While Batgirl‘s plot is being kept under wraps, it centers on Barbara Gordon (Grace), the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) are directing the film from a script by Christina Hodson. Keaton first portrayed billionaire Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, then reprising the role in Burton’s 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. The Oscar-nominated actor can currently be seen in Danny Strong’s opioid crisis miniseries Dopesick for Hulu, and will soon appear in Columbia Pictures’ Marvel pic Morbius, toplined by Jared Leto. Keaton is repped by ICM Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Steven Soderbergh
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Beetle#Wb#Thr
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
ScreenCrush

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Announces Official Release Date

With Keanu Reeves returning to theaters and HBO Max as one of his signature characters this week in The Matrix Resurrections, you might be wondering: What is the state of the John Wick franchise? We’d heard that there was a Chapter 4 planned in the long-running franchise about the world’s deadliest dog lover, but it’s been slow to materialize. It was initially scheduled for release in May of 2021, but got pushed back for a variety of reasons (including, supposedly, Reeves’ work on The Matrix Resurrections).
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Flash: Man of Steel Star Michael Shannon Set to Appear According to Cast List

There's a lot of anticipation to the upcoming DCEU film The Flash as it is expected to venture into the multiverse as it is going to feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton iterations of Batman as well as the potential appearances of other DC characters. Now, a new detail has emerged in which it seems that a villain from a past DCEU film will also be making an appearance in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

HBO Max’s 2022 Teaser: First Looks At Taika Waititi’s ‘Our Flag Means Death,’ Elisabeth Olsen In ‘Love & Death’ & More

2021 is almost coming to a close, 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time for streamers and cable channels like HBO and HBO Max to start hawking their wares for next year. You’ve probably already seen our annual Most Anticipated TV Shows and Mini-Series of 2022 feature, and if some of that stuff seemed a little abstract, having no visual context, well, a lot of that has now arrived to help you orient yourself to what’s coming.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Batman Producer Reveals Why the Film is Not Part of the Multiverse

The DCEU is about to venture into the multiverse with the upcoming film The Flash. However, one upcoming DC film that won't have any connective tissue to the DCEU films is Matt Reeves' The Batman which is going to be a fresh start for the Caped Crusader and will also be a standalone story. So why is it not going to be part of the DCEU multiverse? Now, we have the answer.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman: Barry Keoghan Added to Film's Cast in Official Preview

Rumors regarding Warner Bros. upcoming The Batman movie have been swarming for some time, particularly about Eternals star Barry Keoghan and his role in the film. It was confirmed in August of last year that the Dunkirk star would appear in the movie but the studio has remained tight lipped on it all. Now an official "2022 Movie Preview" for Warner Bros. UK has further confirmed his involvement, highlighting Keoghan as being part of the cast of the DC Film in their list of features set to be released next year. ComicBook.com has reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures for clarification on his listing in the cast but have not heard back as of this writing.
MOVIES
Variety

‘King Richard,’ Will Smith and Tessa Thompson Win at Black Film Critics Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The Black Film Critics Circle has named Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” the best film of 2021. The drama that focuses on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams picked up three additional awards, including best actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and original screenplay (Zach Baylin). Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Dune,” walked away with best director, his first precursor prize of the awards season, while the film also nabbed best cinematography for Greig Fraser. The critics’ group recognized Tessa Thompson’s powerhouse performance in “Passing” with the best actress prize, her second of the season so far. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”...
MOVIES
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Not to Subscribe to HBO Max

HBO produces high-quality, massive hits like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos, so it's easy to see why you might want to subscribe to its streaming service HBO Max. Before you do, you should know there are some factors that might cause you to think twice about pulling out your wallet.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Watch ‘The Batman’ International Trailer Featuring More of Paul Dano’s Riddler

DC fans have a lot to be excited for with next year’s Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, especially after the movie’s international trailer dropped on Sunday. The new clip, which dropped in Japan, features some additional footage of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne as he takes on Paul Dano’s The Riddler in Gotham City. “I’m here to unmask the truth about this city,” Dano’s Riddler, who’s been billed as a maniacal serial killer, says in the menacing clip.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Steven Soderbergh Thriller ‘Kimi,’ Starring Zoë Kravitz, Reveals HBO Max Release Date

Soderbergh is no stranger to the streamer. His most recent film “No Sudden Move,” which starred Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser, hit HBO Max in July. Soderbergh’s “Let Them All Talk,” a 2020 American comedy-drama set on a cruise ship with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen, also streamed exclusively on HBO Max.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy