THE STORY: This game is only for the truly hardcore Maverick fan. Are you with your family and want to show them the team you love? This isn’t them. That said... with a guy named Charlie Brown getting minutes and a real chance at a three-Brown line up with Moses and Sterling, I demand everyone have as much fun as possible. This is going to be one of those stretches we joke about online in the coming years. It won’t make sense in the basketball recordbooks. It’s the COVID era.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO