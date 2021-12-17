ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Millions plan to travel for Christmas, New Year’s even as omicron spreads

By Katherine Shaver, Lori Aratani
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – A few weeks after millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving, the omicron variant is emerging as many more people begin to set out for Christmas and New Year’s, worrying public health officials and complicating travel plans. The end-of-year rush – typically the busiest holiday travel...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Mahmood Khan
Outsider.com

United Airlines Cancels More Than 100 Christmas Eve Flights Leaving Travelers Furious

The holidays are always accompanied by chaotic travel interruptions. These include everything from highway traffic to flight delays. Now, United Airlines is facing backlash among an onslaught of canceled flights. Citing staffing shortages resulting from COVID-19’s latest variant, Omicron, patrons have seen 120 flights canceled the day before Christmas Eve. Now, those same individuals are ripping on the airline, stating the company lacks compassion overall.
LIFESTYLE
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Is Holiday Travel, Indoor Dining, Gatherings Safe Amid Omicron? Bay Area Experts Weigh In

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant. Some people have decided to rethink holiday plans or how they go about their daily lives. KPIX 5 spoke with three infectious disease experts to get a better understanding of how they’d feel about partaking in certain activities: Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, from UCSF; Dr. Jorge Salinas, from Stanford; Dr. Arthur Reingold, from UC Berkeley. Editor’s Note: These responses are as of December 21, 2021. WOULD YOU TRAVEL? Chin-Hong: “I have no problems traveling right now, personally. I haven’t seen my mom for quite a while – she lives in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Christmas#Travel Agency#Covid#Americans
CBS Boston

United And Delta Cancel 200+ Flights Around The Country On Christmas Eve Due To Omicron Spread

BOSTON (CBS) — Travel this Christmas season has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but two major airlines have been forced to cancel over 200 Christmas Eve flights as COVID-19 hits their crews. United and Delta have confirmed they had to cancel flights because of Omicron and staffing shortages. As of Friday morning, Logan Airport appeared to only be seeing minimal impact from cancellations. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to...
BOSTON, MA
WGN Radio

5 charts that show how pandemic-era travel has changed

(Stacker) – In December 2020, when many would normally be traveling to make it home for the holidays, U.S. air travel was significantly down as we plunged into the first pandemic holiday season. Despite more than 1 million daily air travelers each day for three days over the weekend before Christmas—a record for the pandemic—overall, air travel […]
TRAVEL
Seattle Times

U.S. Faces Another COVID Christmas as Omicron Fuels a Rise in Cases

With the holiday travel season already underway, new coronavirus cases are surging in the United States, prompting governors and mayors to once again wrestle with how far to go to combat the virus as federal officials said that omicron has become by far the dominant form of new virus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
CBS New York

Holiday Travel In Full Swing At Area Airports Despite Omicron Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite concerns over the Omicron surge, the Christmas travel rush is underway. Experts predict it will be back to pre-pandemic levels, or greater, but at least one major factor may slow some things down. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, it has been busier than Santa’s workshop at LaGuardia Airport this week. “Heading home now, it’s crazy,” said traveler Zach Almond. Web Extra: Tri-State Guide To Traffic & Transit “Little bit inconvenient that an hour before flight, you have to wait in this line,” said traveler Emily Victores. Many are traveling to see loved ones after an isolated holiday season last year due to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Holiday Travelers At SFO Face Complications As Omicron Variant Spreads

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 aren’t stopping holiday travelers at Bay Area airports. But many taking to the skies for the first time in a while are finding out, it’s complicated. Khadijah Camara of Oakland and her son are heading to Guinea for a family reunion, but are running into unexpected roadblocks. “The website said PCR or antigen,” Camara told KPIX 5. They paid for rapid antigen tests in Oakland recently but were told they needed a $300 PCR test at check-in at San Francisco International Airport. “All the stress that goes on with the holiday traveling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Emergence Of Omicron Variant Causing Flight Cancellations On Christmas

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hundreds of flights across the country on Christmas Eve, leaving would-be travelers frustrated. Here in Pittsburgh, flights out of Pittsburgh International Airport have not been impacted so far. There have only been four cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to Flight Aware. The same can’t be said elsewhere. As the country has seen hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, United and Delta have been forced to cancel hundreds of flights. A staffing shortage has caused United to cancel more than 150 flights. “The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.” Meanwhile, the CEO of Delta has asked the CDC to reduce the quarantine period from 10 days to 5 for vaccinated workers. For those traveling this holiday, the CDC urges people to be fully vaccinated and wear a well-fitting mask when in public, indoor settings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AFP

Millions travel across US as airlines cancel flights over Covid

Millions of Americans are traveling before Christmas even as national Omicron Covid-19 infections surpass Delta's peak and hospitals run out of space for patients. Several thousand travelers face a grim Christmas Eve as airlines United, Delta and Alaska said Thursday they were canceling December 24 flights due to Covid. United Airlines said it had called off about 120 flights over the "nationwide spike in Omicron cases," with Delta Air Lines telling customers they had pulled 90 flights. Alaska Airlines said they canceled 17 flights after some employees "may have been exposed to the virus," adding more trips may be scrapped.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy