ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Our Favorite Cocktails of 2021

By Punch Staff
Punch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an Italian Martini to a Cynar-laced Manhattan, here are the most memorable drinks we threw back this year. This was supposed to be the year we “returned to normal.” Or, in a more optimistic view, the year in which we collectively leveled up to something better than our old normal....

punchdrink.com

Comments / 0

Related
williams-sonoma.com

These are the Four Secrets to the Best Prime Rib Ever

Prime rib is a holiday staple, and for good reason – it feels special and impressive, worthy of a celebratory holiday meal but doesn’t require a ton of hands-on time. Although it’s a roast, it can be on the pricey side so you want to make sure to get it right; there’s nothing more disappointing than a dry prime rib. So what is the secret to the best prime rib ever? It comes down to a few simple tips – read on to find out!
RECIPES
SPY

The Best Cheap Whiskey to Keep in Your Home Bar Cart

There are a lot of whiskeys out there to choose from, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a decent bottle. In fact, you really don’t have to spend more than 25 bucks on a bottle of bourbon or scotch that is good to drink on its own or mix up some cocktails with. Many of the longstanding distilleries in Kentucky, Scotland, and Canada have budget bottles available that are easy to find and taste pretty darn good. Here are 10 cheap bottles of whiskey that won’t run you more than $25 in most...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

Best Winter Whiskeys to Gift and Drink This Season

Whiskey can of course be savored at any time of year, but when the temperatures drop it offers a particularly resonating nose-to-palate warmth. Swaddling yourself in a blanket in front of a roaring fire on a cold winter’s night after a crazy day of work is all well and good—but what’s missing from this almost-perfect scene? Winter whiskeys. Add an incomparable single malt, bourbon, rye, Japanese whisky, or Irish whiskey into the works, and now we’re talking.
DRINKS
Food Network

6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert

“Uncle Nearest” was the nickname for Nathan Green, an enslaved person who was a founding figure of Tennessee whiskey. Tennessee whiskey, like bourbon, is made primarily from corn and aged in new charred oak but sees an extra step: charcoal filtration before aging, giving it a softer overall expression. This whiskey is quite versatile — it makes a fantastic whiskey sour but is also wonderful on the rocks, where the whiskey’s luxurious apricot-and-caramel notes really shine through.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Austin Chronicle

Our Favorite Comfort Food Fixes in Austin

Since semi-retiring from the food scene, I've been less about discovering new dishes and more about enjoying the flavors that bring me judgment-free comfort. I mostly cook at home these days, and try to incorporate local goods, but these unranked beauts are in permanent rotation for days when it's someone else's turn to make the meal.
AUSTIN, TX
coveteur.com

The Cocktail Queen of TikTok Shares Her Favorite Holiday Drink Recipes

Sometime mid-quarantine, I found myself buying a cocktail shaker and scouring Facebook Marketplace for an art deco bar cart. I’d always been a two-ingredient mixed drink girl, but a perfectly-coiffed woman on TikTok, whose manicure always matched her outfit, had me making cocktail syrup with my roommate’s Earl Grey tea bags and proselytizing the importance of freshly-cracked ice in martini preparation. Freshly-cracked, as in you personally crack each ice cube with a spoon before placing them in your pre-frozen mixing glass. Hannah Chamberlain ( @spiritedla) is the queen of cocktail TikTok—her tutorials are accessible but elevated, and her poised delivery, worthy of a Humphrey Bogart heroine, is cut with a winking sense of humor. Below, Chamberlain shares her tips for hosting as well as three show-stopping cocktail recipes that you can batch for your holiday celebrations.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Our 6 favorite cookbooks for fall and winter 2021

As the night continues to encroach on the light of day, we begin to look forward to cozy nights at home. We crank on the oven or stove, finding comfort (and ease) in casseroles, baked goods and soups, while at the market, even the produce seems heartier: bushels of sweet potatoes, beets, mushrooms.
RECIPES
theparisreview.org

Our Contributors’ Favorite Books of 2021

Some Paris Review contributors—from across our print issues, our website, and our podcast—give us a peek into their reading habits. I still got that list of books on my fridge that I’m working through (one of the first pictures on my Twitter). Made it a few years ago. Classics and famous books I hadn’t read yet. When I finish one I circle it on the list and whenever I wonder what to read next and feel stumped, I just walk over to the fridge. This year I read The Brothers Karamazov, which amazed me. It was hairy and funny and, as always with the books I love, not what I expected. Easily one of the best pieces of art added to the little thing called my life. I’d read other Dostoyevsky novels and didn’t connect with them on that same crazy level I felt connected to Brothers Karamazov. The copy I had was 776 pages and I couldn’t imagine cutting it down at all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Long Island#Manhattan#Restaurant#New York City#Food Drink#Italian#Cynar#Nomad#Occitan#Punch
Thrillist

Our Favorite New Dishes in the Bay Area This Year

With such a tumultuous past couple of years, especially for the restaurant industry, the number of new restaurants that debuted in the Bay Area within the past year alone has been impressive. As for non-brick-and-mortar food establishments, many of the new pop-ups, pickup and delivery-only food businesses, and home-based food ventures were actually born out of pandemic survival pivots, but have grown so popular, they’re likely to stick around for a while longer. As one theme of this ongoing pandemic has been to appreciate the small things in life, this year we’re highlighting the best dishes we ate at new restaurants across the Bay. Here’s to another year of hopeful eating, and looking forward to fortunate food futures.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
leitesculinaria.com

Our 13 Favorite Dorie Greenspan Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This list of our 13 favorite Dorie Greenspan recipes proves that there’s very little that she can’t improve. Her roast chicken is sublime, the cornbread is just sweet enough, and BOTH versions of World Peace Cookies are terrific. If you’re not familiar with her brilliant recipes, we’d suggest starting with one of these.
RECIPES
thereminder.com

Reminder family foods: our favorite holiday fare

The holidays are synonymous with many activities – spending time with family and friends, laughter, enjoying a delicious beverage – perhaps opening gifts. However, there’s one – rather large – aspect that our winter month holidays surround. Food. Prepare to unbutton your jeans and don...
FOOD & DRINKS
Punch

Chelsea Sidecar

Basically a Sidecar with gin swapped for the Cognac, the Chelsea Sidecar is rarely, and perhaps unfairly, absent on most menus in the United States. “It sort of falls in the middle,” says Harrison Ginsberg, “It’s too simple to appeal to most cocktail enthusiasts and at the same time, most gin lovers will opt for a Martini or a Gimlet.”
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Punch

Our Most-Read Stories of 2021

The Negroni's little secret, how the Death Flip became a modern classic, the life and times of the "dare shot" and more. Each passing year always seems more eventful than the last, but that’s especially true for 2021. In a tumultuous 12 months of ups and downs, we found...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Robb Report

How to Make an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, the Classic Cocktail Made Better With Mezcal

Mezcal, technically, is a distilled spirit made from the agave plant, but you can also think of it as a kind of fever. Mezcal tends to obsess people. Consume them. It is a wild spirit, smoky and mercurial and powerful as an ox, but develop a taste for it and you’ll find it’s all you want to drink for months. And while it can sometimes feel difficult to find an entry point on something so bold, the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is the cocktail that points at the furious thrashing bull that is mezcal, and hands you a saddle. Mezcal’s been made...
FOOD & DRINKS
Punch

Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge 2022

This advertising content was produced in collaboration with our advertiser, without involvement from Vox Media editorial writing staff. Enter your original aperitivo recipe inspired by Italian culture and design in this year’s Art of ITALICUS Aperitivo Challenge. In Italy, aperitivo hour is more than a daily routine. The simple...
DESIGN
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
WBUR

Reflecting on our favorite arts and culture moments of 2021

After a year spent indoors, 2021 was one of cautious optimism that saw a return of the events we love and a reopening of the spaces we missed. With vaccines and the wearing of face masks, we were able to once again enjoy live music, theater, museums, community festivals, and more. Below, WBUR's arts and culture team reflects on moments from the year that provided reprieve, whether it was through a trip to the ICA or watching a movie at the cinema.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy