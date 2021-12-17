ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Ipsen gets rights to failed Genfit NASH drug, now in Phase 3 for rare liver disease

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Genfit drug that failed a pivotal study in the fatty liver disease NASH but still holds potential as a treatment for a rarer liver disorder will now move forward in the hands of Ipsen. That company has agreed to pay €120 million up front to acquire global rights to develop...

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

FDA authorizes Merck antiviral, which joins Pfizer pill as oral option for Covid-19

Merck’s oral antiviral drug molnupiravir now has FDA emergency use authorization for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19, a Thursday decision that comes one day after the regulator authorized use of a pill from Pfizer. The FDA actions come as the highly infectious omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of the novel coronavirus, fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases that is pushing hospitals to capacity across the country.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
swiowanewssource.com

Heavier Drinking During Pandemic Means More Liver Disease to Come

FRIDAY, Dec. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's clear that COVID-19 has killed many hundreds of thousands of people in the United States. Less clear is its impact on other health issues, which will be felt in the years to come. Liver disease is projected to be one of those,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Liver Cancer#Fatty Liver#Drugs#Nash#Pbc#Ppar
inquirer.com

Vaccines are just the beginning for RNA. The technology is being tested on heart and liver diseases.

Seven people who underwent heart-bypass surgery recently in Europe volunteered to receive an additional treatment: injections of messenger RNA. This was not one of the COVID-19 vaccines, in which the RNA code is used to teach the recipient’s immune system. Instead, the RNA for the surgery patients was designed to heal their hearts — by promoting the growth of new blood vessels.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
MedCity News

Patient death prompts FDA halt on Pfizer’s Duchenne gene therapy study

A patient treated with an experimental Pfizer gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy has died, leading the FDA to stop the clinical trial. The death is still under investigation, but the halt is one of several clinical holds to hit the gene therapy field in the past year as patient complications raise questions about safety.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Placental cell therapy could deliver new treatment options for liver disease

A cell therapy could reduce inflammatory response in liver disease, offering hope to thousands of Australians suffering from the disease. Inflammation underpins hundreds of health conditions, contributing to more than 50 percent of deaths worldwide, and Hudson Institute has Australia's largest team of inflammation researchers, whose sole focus is developing treatments to prevent or alleviate inflammation-driven diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wustl.edu

Grants fund drug development for devastating tropical diseases

Aim is better treatments for river blindness, intestinal worm infections. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have received two grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) totaling more than $5.5 million to develop new treatments for two types of devastating parasitic infections common in sub-Saharan Africa and Central and South America: river blindness and intestinal worm infections.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MedCity News

Novartis, BeiGene ink another deal; plan for tests of checkpoint cancer drug combos

Drugs that block so-called checkpoint proteins have become a mainstay of cancer immunotherapy, and Novartis is broadening its prospects with this type of treatment through a new partnership on a late-stage candidate from BeiGene. The BeiGene drug, ociperlimab, is designed to block the checkpoint protein TIGIT. The China-based drugmaker has...
CANCER
upenn.edu

Heart disease-protective diabetes drug is not used equitably

A medication typically used for treating diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), could also be used to prevent cardiovascular disease and major cardiovascular events, but a new study shows inequities in its use based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Looking at four years of data, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine saw that the odds of using this medication were as much as 41% lower for some groups that are historically underserved by health care. This research is published in JAMA Health Forum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WYTV.com

Unexpected, effective treatment found for liver disease

(WYTV) – Are you thinking of that stomach shrinking surgery for the new year?. Bariatric surgery can help you more than just by taking off pounds. A new Cleveland Clinic study shows that this surgery can be an effective treatment for advanced fatty liver disease. So if you follow through, you’re not only going to take weight off, but also help your liver stay healthy.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy