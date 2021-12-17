ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

'Christmas Cheer All Year' starts January at Snow Valley

foxla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow Valley Mountain Resort is raising money...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

‘All Is Bright’ brings Christmas cheer to large crowd downtown

One year after the pandemic forced cancelation of Plaquemine’s annual Christmas celebration, the event returned bigger and brighter than ever. A crowd of more than 2,000 packed the downtown area along Railroad Avenue for “All Is Bright,” which featured music, vendors and, of course, attractions for the kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KATU.com

Snow levels to fall, increasing chances of valley snow after Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. — A white Christmas may not be in the cards for valley dwellers this year, the latest forecast models showed Wednesday night. While the specifics were still up in the air, so to speak, two things were becoming increasingly clear: The mountains will get a lot of snow and things will get cold in the Willamette Valley late this weekend and into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Macomb Daily

Good cheer and gratitude for Christmas — all year ’round

Peace on earth, goodwill to all. Lately I’ve been wishing these winter holiday sentiments weren’t limited to specific dates on the calendar. Last month, for instance, we counted our blessings before slicing the Thanksgiving turkey, but resumed the habit of complaining about everything from corrupt politics to lousy football teams as soon as the good china was cleared from the table.As Christmas approaches, our hearts soften again. We mail greeting cards declaring our hope for humanity and belief in the Divine. We stuff a few dollars in red kettles outside local shops. But once the holiday evergreens are taken down and the last trace of glitter is swept away, we return to business as usual while the crabby months of Seasonal Affective Disorder drag on.
BERKLEY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Holiday Season
APG of Wisconsin

Christmas lights spread cheer at darkest time of year

Christmas has always been a really special time of year for Jeanne Spruell and her family. Looking at the hundreds of lights in her yard in the 1100 block Third Avenue East, Spruell recalled decorating her with her family and and then wondering up and down the streets to compare her family’s decorations with her neighors’.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
eastcountymagazine.org

Snow Valley Mountain Resort

December 19, 2021 (Running Springs) – Numerous enhancements at Snow Valley Mountain Resort await skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 Winter Season in the San Bernardino Mountains. Improvements at Southern California’s longest continuously operating ski area include a new 100-foot moving carpet lift in the Children's Learning Center; expanded snowmaking for the Snow Play sledding area; and new Head rental equipment.
TRAVEL
WTOL-TV

It's almost Christmas, so where's all the snow?

TOLEDO, Ohio — We’re just a week away from Christmas, but where’s the snow?. December has delivered rain, wind, and warmth, but no measurable snowfall so far. This trend is growing more common in part due to climate change. In this week’s Climate Friday Newsletter, we’ll delve...
TOLEDO, OH
KCBY

The Rogue Valley could see its first 'White Christmas' in 33 years

Medford, Ore, — Much of Southern Oregon is going to be hit by separate storm systems throughout this week up to Christmas day, leading to the possibility for the Rogue Valley to have its first 'White Christmas' since 1988. A "White Christmas' is technically defined as 1 inch of...
MEDFORD, OR
foxla.com

Sierra could get 80 more inches of snow by Christmas

DONNER PASS, Calif. - Snow, snow, snow!. The folks at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab have been tracking the fluffy white stuff and predict that Christmas will be the snowiest day of the week. "And that will be the icing on the cake," Andrew Schwartz, station manager for the...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Light Snow To Start Off Christmas Eve Morning!

It's a snowy start to this Christmas Eve morning! Scattered flurries and light snow showers are flying across the state. We can expect some minor accumulation on surfaces, anywhere from a coating to an inch. It's possible to see a little more than that in some northern locations. Temperatures this morning are chilly- anywhere from the low 20s in the NW and NE corner to mid- 20s along the shoreline. Wind chill values are in the teens and 20s. It definitely feels like winter out there!
ENVIRONMENT
The Atascadero News

Merry Christmas Greetings by Barbie Butz

Looks like we’re in for more rain, and I can’t say I mind. It really makes for a time to cozy-up to a fire in the fireplace and enjoy the “lights of Christmas.” I also mind that I want to bake even more when it’s raining and cold outside. Maybe it’s the knowledge that the oven will add more warmth to the kitchen.
ATASCADERO, CA
ABQJournal

Serving up cheer all year

On a recent Thursday morning, the Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque headquarters resembled something out of Santa’s Workshop. About a dozen volunteers diligently worked their way through a selection of candles, pairs of socks, puzzle books and other items for gift bags that would later be distributed to 259 of the organization’s low-income clients in the week before Christmas.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy