RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. The Orlando Pride had a busy week with an Expansion Draft, a regular draft, and multiple trades, including the long-awaited details on Alex Morgan’s move to San Diego. We break down the former Pride players selected by expansion Angel City, the trades related to the NWSL Expansion Draft, the details of the Morgan deal, and we go pick by pick through the draft day happenings. Pride GM Ian Fleming and new Orlando Head Coach Amanda Cromwell had a lot going on in the last couple of weeks.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO